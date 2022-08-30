Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9 review - Ryuuen encounters Ayanokouji, Kushida gets tricked by Suzune

Classroom of the Elite has a reputation for producing consecutive arcs without any filler episodes. Sticking to its source material, the series announced the Paper Shuffle exam, which will significantly impact all four classes. Suzune, Kushida, Hirata, and Yukimura volunteered to prepare their classmates for the upcoming test, which has a record of failing students over the years.

With the Mini Test that happened before the Paper Shuffle exam, Class 1-D devised a plan to pair average-scoring students with those with a good academic record. As episode 9 of Classroom of the Elite was all about the Paper Shuffle exam, fans were hyped to see how their favorite characters performed.

Classroom of the Elite season 2, episode 9 is titled "If You Make a Mistake and Do Not Correct It, This Is Called a Mistake," a quote by the famous Chinese philosopher Confucius.

This article will briefly break down Classroom of the Elite episode 9 by dividing it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 9 highlights

Ayanokouji in a new friends group

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 9 kicked off with Ryuuen confronting Kushida regarding her bet with Suzune. In return for sabotaging her classmates, Ryuuen agreed to give a copy of the question paper to Kushida. While Yukimura’s group was going over the mock question paper, Ryuuen interrupted them by reminding Ayanokouji about the message he had sent him.

To confirm if Ayanokouji was the perpetrator, Ryuuen sought Shiina Hiyori’s help, who seemed confused between Ayanokouji and Hirata. During the break, Hasebe proposed to make the group official, and all the members agreed without hesitation. Suddenly, Sakura Airi came running towards the group with a request to include her in the group too.

The group formed under two conditions: to name the group after Ayanokouji’s last anime, and all members should address each other by their first name.

Karuizawa picks a fight with Kushida

Later that night, after telling Karuizawa that he was going to watch a movie with his study group, Ayanokouji asked a favor that caught her off guard. The next day in Suzune’s group meeting, all the members appeared to share their progress and strategies for the upcoming test.

Reprimanding Kushida for her unflagging jovial disposition, Karuizawa accused her of being condescending towards students like her. In the heat of the moment, Karuizawa spilled juice on Kushida’s dress. Hirata calmed the former and asked her to apologize to the latter. Karuizawa wanted to clean Kushida’s ruined dress to make amends for her incivility.

Instead of Suzune, Kushida submitted a question paper set for Class 1-C to Chibashira. On top of that, the former requested that if any other student from the class comes with a replacement, the latter must only pretend to accept it. Karuizawa switched the entire question paper and gave a copy to Ryuuen in return for the copy made for Class 1-D.

Kushida gets double-crossed

By looking at the math question paper, Kushida was infuriated. After the test concluded, Kushida rushed to meet Ryuuen. The latter explained that the former had no chance of winning the bet as Suzune was already a step ahead of her.

On the day when the Paper Shuffle exam was announced, Suzune met Chibashira to agree on two conditions: first, as the class representative, only Suzune will submit the question paper, and second, if anyone else tries to hand in questions on her behalf, Chibashira must pretend to accept, but follow none of their instructions.

As a double-layered trap, Ayanokouji made Karuizawa plant a cheat sheet in Kushida’s blazer. Before the exam, Ayanokouji gave Ryuuen the intel about Suzune making her first move. In return, Ayanokouji wanted Ryuuen to accept one of two conditions: first, to provide Class 1-C’s questions and answers, and second, to make significant changes to the paper he gave to Kushida.

Holding his end of the bargain, Ryuuen went with the second condition and betrayed Kushida. Ryuuen didn’t like being controlled by the mastermind, so he sent a picture of Karuizawa with the text “I’ll make you pay for using me” to Ayanokouji.

Final thoughts

Once again, fans were thrilled to see Ayanokouji’s masterplan in Classroom of the Elite, where he not only saved Suzune from losing her bet but also put Kushida in a tight spot. Karuizawa’s feelings toward Ayanokouji grow stronger each day, as she can’t stand other girls like Sato getting closer to him.

For the first time, fans witnessed the evil and conniving Ryuuen getting tricked into playing along with an anonymous person against his will. The ending of Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 9, where Ryuuen threatened Ayanokouji by texting Karuizawa’s picture, made fans grow impatient for what comes next in episode 10.

