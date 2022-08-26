Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the grand reveal of Kushida Kikyo’s past in Episode 8 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2, fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. It has been one of the most perplexing mysteries that everyone has been waiting for since the first season aired. Kakeru Ryuuen also tested Ayanokouji directly, asking about revealing who he is, which made the fans go berserk.

Since the key visual was released, fans of Classroom of the Elite have been waiting for the moment when Ryuuen and Ayanokouji would face each other. Suzune’s bet in the eighth episode also hyped up the fans since Kushida would stop causing trouble for her if she wins. However, if she loses, Suzune and Ayanouji would have to leave Koudo Ikusei High School.

Sticking to its schedule, Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9 will be released on August 29, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan.

Everything to know about Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9

Where can you watch the episode?

Earlier Netflix didn’t include both seasons of the series in its huge library. However, it has now started streaming Season 1 and Season 2 in a few selected countries. Other popular streaming platforms like Roku, Hulu, and Amazon Prime still haven’t included Classroom of the Elite.

However, fans can breathe easy now as the biggest anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, is streaming the second installment. After merging with Funimation, Crunchyroll started releasing the episodes in both dubbed and subbed versions.

Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the Episode 9 is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6:00 am PDT

Central Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5:30 pm IST

European Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8:00 pm PHT

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 recap

Suzune, Hirata, and Kushida have become tutors of Class 3-E for the preparations of the Paper Shuffle Test due to their excellence in academics. However, two other students named Miyabe and Hasebe had a problem that required a separate group from the three. Yukimura volunteered that he can take the responsibility.

At Suzune’s request, Ayanokouji joined Yukimura’s group to oversee their progress. Ayanokouji suggested that they should figure out to what extent they can go in preparing the questions. Later, Ayanokouji joined Suzune’s group to help her with the preparations.

Meeting Kushida alone, Suzune offered her a bet specifically regarding the math exam in the Paper Shuffle Test, and the conditions were - Suzune must leave the school if she scores less. But if she wins, Kushida must stop sabotaging her life.

Aynokouji, making himself part of the bet, forces Kushida to reveal what happened to her in her middle school days. Kushida stated that she always wanted to be the center of attraction for everyone, which is why she ruined her peers’ lives by unveiling their dark secrets when they stopped admiring her and despised her views on her blog that got leaked.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 has neither revealed the title nor a preview teaser for Episode 9. However, predicting what comes next in Episode 9 isn’t too mystifying. As Kushida finally revealed her true self, pulling her strings might have become easier for Ayanokouji. Moreover, in the same episode, fans might get to see Ryuuen's encounter with Ayanokouji.

As seen at the beginning of Episode 8, where Kushida reminisces about her thoughts on the aftermath of the class implosion, she rushes out of the class after receiving an email. Fans have been speculating that Kushida will once again join Ryuuen in his plans to destroy Class 1-D and also to keep tabs on Ayanokouji.

