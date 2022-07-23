Tekken: Bloodline is set to premiere in August 2022

Netflix’s announcement of Tekken: Bloodline on March 20, 2022, took the internet by storm, overnight. Being an adaptation of one of the most popular games by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the hype among the devoted fans of the Tekken franchise is palpable.

Apart from giving a detailed release window in the first teaser of Tekken: Bloodline, Netflix impressed everyone including the anime and non-anime enthusiasts with its picturesque character design and captivating animation. The streaming giant recently revealed the release date for the upcoming anime series by dropping an official trailer.

Everything to know about Tekken: Bloodline

With the new official trailer for Tekken: Bloodline, Netflix has officially announced that the upcoming anime series will debut on the streaming service on August 18, 2022. The trailer offered a detailed glance at Jin Kazama being trained by his cold-hearted grandfather Heihachi Mishima, with unwavering determination.

Jin Kazama has chosen to walk the path of retribution to avenge the death of his mother, Jun Kazama, by entering the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, so he could defeat the Ancient Ogre. The anime series will adapt the story of 1997's Tekken, beginning between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3, in which Jin loses to save his mother from the Ogre and trains under his grandfather to exact revenge.

天 Fighters Generation @Fighters_Gen Tekken: Bloodline anime series comes to Netflix on August 18. Screenshots / Trailer: bit.ly/3v1KR6D Tekken: Bloodline anime series comes to Netflix on August 18. Screenshots / Trailer: 🔥 Tekken: Bloodline anime series comes to Netflix on August 18. Screenshots / Trailer: ➡️ bit.ly/3v1KR6D https://t.co/ZcpZh5Xier

Netflix has roughly implied the plot with its synopsis along with the trailer, which paints a picture of what the story will be like:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, and changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

Netflix has garnered a lot of praise for its video game anime adaptations like Arcane, League of Legends, Witcher, and Castlevania. As all the adaptations turned out to be a huge success, Tekken: Bloodline is also expected to match up with the expectations of anime enthusiasts and fans of the Tekken franchise.

On June 10, 2022, Netflix revealed a video of the Japanese game producer, director, and general manager of Bandai Namco Entertainment, Katsuhiro Harada, addressing fans regarding the upcoming video game anime adaptation.

Harada expressed what he would have said to Jin Kazama if he had been a real person:

“I’m sorry for always putting you through so many awful things”

Harada shared his favorite scenes from the trailer and also revealed that parts of the original storyline have only been written in words, which will showcase the life Jin had with his mother.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far