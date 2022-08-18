Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 release date, what to expect, and more

One of the many reasons why Classroom of the Elite has been constantly praised is because of its unbelievable pace, where the series begins a new arc instantly after the previous one ends. Since the Sports Festival has been lauded for being one of the most enthralling arcs in the series, fans have been elated and have high expectations for the upcoming Second Semester Final Test arc.

Moreover, the moment every Classroom of the Elite fan has been waiting for, where Kakeru Ryuuen and Kiyotaka Ayanokouji will face each other, is just a few episodes away. As stated on the official website of the series, Season 2 will boast a total of 13 episodes. So, as the series has entered the second half of the season, it could be assumed that things might escalate to a whole other level.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 will be released on August 22, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan. Although Netflix didn’t include either season of the series in its massive library, it has now started streaming both seasons of the series but only in select countries.

Hulu, Roku, and Amazon Prime still haven’t included Classroom of the Elite, but fans can breathe easy now, as the biggest anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll, is streaming the second installment in both dubbed and subbed versions.

Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6:00 am PDT

Central Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5:30 pm IST

European Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8:00 pm PHT

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 recap

Noil⭐️ (Anime Hype) @noil_anime



Ayanokoji was eventually confessed by his classmate

She seemed to fall in love at the sports festival. Karuizawa was jealous. He was so popular this time



#ClassroomOfTheElite Classroom of The Elite s2 ep7Ayanokoji was eventually confessed by his classmateShe seemed to fall in love at the sports festival. Karuizawa was jealous. He was so popular this time Classroom of The Elite s2 ep7Ayanokoji was eventually confessed by his classmate😂She seemed to fall in love at the sports festival. Karuizawa was jealous. He was so popular this time😂😂😂#ClassroomOfTheElite https://t.co/eq4cP50Vjx

Moments after Nagumo Miyabi of Class 2-A was announced to take the position of Manabu Horikita and become the Student Council President, Ayanokouji met Katsuragi, who warned him about Ryuuen. Later, Sato approached Ayanokouji and expressed her innate feelings. The former wanted to trade numbers with the latter and also wanted to maintain a platonic relationship with him.

Chibashira revealed the test result and soon announced that everyone should get ready for the next special test called the “Paper Shuffle,” in which students will take part in pairs of two. A Mini Test will be held before the actual test and will decide which pair will take the exam.

Noil⭐️ (Anime Hype) @noil_anime

When she realized that he wasn't going out with anyone, she instantly got into a good mood. HOW CUTE



#ClassroomOfTheElite This season's main heroine, Karuizawa couldn't help making sure whether Ayanokoji go out with other girl or not.When she realized that he wasn't going out with anyone, she instantly got into a good mood. HOW CUTE This season's main heroine, Karuizawa couldn't help making sure whether Ayanokoji go out with other girl or not.When she realized that he wasn't going out with anyone, she instantly got into a good mood. HOW CUTE😂#ClassroomOfTheElite https://t.co/fKjRisNKGH

Moreover, Ryuuen found out that the traitor of his class was Manabe, who spied on him. Manabe revealed that the person she leaked the information to might be Yukimura or Ayanokouji. Suzune held a meeting regarding the upcoming test and shared her strategy, and the whole class went along with her idea of getting an average to survive as well as beat their rivals. In the last moments of the episode, it was seen that Karuizawa had developed an interest in Ayanokouji.

What comes next in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8?

Eyds🍲 @cookisteyds THIS SCENE GAVE ME CHILLS!!! I LOVE CLASS C SO MUCH EVEN IN THE LN AND I LOVE THEM EVEN MORE NOW!!!



The atmosphere, the sounds, and Ryuuen's presence! I love how they adapted this! It's so good to see Ryuuen's dictatorship!



Anime: Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 THIS SCENE GAVE ME CHILLS!!! I LOVE CLASS C SO MUCH EVEN IN THE LN AND I LOVE THEM EVEN MORE NOW!!!The atmosphere, the sounds, and Ryuuen's presence! I love how they adapted this! It's so good to see Ryuuen's dictatorship!Anime: Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 7 https://t.co/Aib89T1zcF

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 hasn’t released a title or preview teaser yet. However, what’s ahead in the storyline isn’t a mystery either, as it has been pretty clear that the Second Semester Final Test arc is underway. As Ryuuen has set his eyes on Ayanokouji, fans can expect an interesting encounter between them, in which Kushida will play a huge role.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh