Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 6 release date, what to expect, and more

With the spectacular beginning of the Sports Festival arc, fans of Classroom of the Elite are excited to see what the future holds for Ayanokouji and his Class 1-C. Though he laid so many clues in the earlier episode in front of Karuizawa and Suzune, being a manipulative individual anticipating his next move is impossible for the viewers.

Moreover, Kakeru Ryuuen seems to be taking the most of the spotlight in the second season of Classroom of the Elite. Being a twisted individual with a knack for winning through unethical means, fans are eager to see how his confrontation will be with Ayanokouji, who he deems to be a nobody.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on August 8, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan. Earlier, Netflix wasn’t streaming either of the seasons of the series, however, the streaming giant has now made both seasons available but only in a few select countries.

Crunchyroll - after being merged with Funimation - is streaming the second installment in both dubbed and subbed versions.

VRV is streaming both seasons of Classroom of the Elite, and fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6:00 am PDT

Central time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9:00 am EDT

British time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST

European time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 8:00 pm PHT

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 recap

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5

It appears that the events itself are not the main show of this arc with talks behind the back and underhanded plays at hand. The Ryuen scene was the best part of it no doubt. Outsourced to a chinese company.

In episode 5 "Every Failure Is a Step to Success” of the series, Ayanokouji wanted to confront Kushida in a subtle way. However, as Suzune likes to be honest and straightforward, she directly asked Kushida if she was the one who leaked her own VIP status to Ryuuen. The latter denied betraying her group and her classmates, and assured the former that she wants to thrive with the entire Class 1-D.

They really rushing Classroom of the Elite S2 like crazy right now.

With episode 5 being the worst case so far imo.



I never really liked vol. 5 that much, but at least they didn't have to rush it over like this.

Hope the finale for the sports festival is done well at least.

As Ryuuen likes to play dirty, he targets Ken, as he’s the strongest player in Team Red. Encountering Karuizawa, Ayanokouji explains that Ryuuen has got his hands on the participation list of Team Red, supposedly through a traitor. Ryuuen framed Suzune for purposely injuring Kinoshita, and the only way he will ward off the allegations on her is if she gives him a million class points and grovels.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 6?

Waiting for the next episode of Classroom of the Elite...

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 has revealed neither an official title nor a preview teaser for Episode 6, which is why speculating on the upcoming events could be a little tricky. However, from whatever happened in the previous episode, it could be assumed that Team Red is really in a pickle, and there is a very slight chance for them to turn the tides around.

Suzune Horikita

Ayanokouji suggested to Suzune that she could use Ken Sudou to her advantage, as this might be a better chance for her to win the Sports Festival. But as she got herself into Ryuuen’s trap, and currently, she does not have any other choice but to pay him a million points. The only way Suzune can get herself out of this situation is by seeking Ayanokouji’s help.

