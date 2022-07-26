Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 release date, what to expect, and more

After the conclusion of the Cruise Ship Special Test, Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is all set to cover the Sports Festival arc. While the next event will test the physical limits of students in ANHS by pushing them to their breaking point, mind games won’t be excluded, beyond any doubt.

Ayanokouji successfully managed to use Karuizawa’s influential strength against Suzune, but the purpose behind it is still undisclosed. Discussing the upcoming events, Ayanokouji told Karuizawa that the “groundwork has been laid,” which puts a crystal clear picture of how he is ready for what comes next.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 be released?

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 will be released on August 1, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels. Popular streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have disappointingly not included Classroom of the Elite; however, fans can rejoice as Crunchyroll is streaming the second installment in both dubbed and subbed versions.

Surprisingly, both seasons are accessible on VRV, and fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6:00 am PDT

Central time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9:00 am EDT

British time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST

European time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 8:00 pm PHT

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4 recap

Advanced Nurturing High School (ANHS) is all set to hold a 13-event Sports Festival with the theme of Team Red vs Team White. Chibashira broke the news by saying Class 1-C will be teaming up with Class 1-A. They further got to know about several merits of the Sports festival where the top 3 placement holders would have the choice of choosing 1000 private points or 10 points houses in their next written test.

Encountering Ayanokouji in the hallway, Suzune discusses the upcoming events, where she wants to win by using unfair methods. However, Ayanokouji decides to win through orthodox means. During the class discussion, Suzune suggests the idea of pairing stronger students with the weaker ones to win the events, where the only drawback is the weaker students will lose their merits.

Disagreeing with Suzune, Karuizawa suggests that the class must rely on their personal choices. Despite a majority of girls siding with Karuizawa, Suzune got most of the votes. It was later revealed that it was Ayanokouji who was pulling Karuizawa’s strings from the shadows. He didn’t reveal much about his grand plans, but he made one thing clear: Class 1-D will produce a traitor who will leak information to others.

Whilst practicing a three-legged race, Suzune was infuriated by her partner, who was having a hard time keeping up with the pace but Ayanokouji made her realize what she was missing. Ayanokouji asked Suzune to join him along with Kushida to gather intel on the enemy team and also revealed that Kushida was the person who leaked her VIP information.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5?

The title of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 5 is yet to be revealed, and there has been no preview teaser for the next episode by the production house. Ayanokouji explained to Karuizawa that Class 1-D is going to produce a traitor in the first half of the fourth episode.

By the end, he also revealed to Suzune that a three-man team including Kushida will go surveilling Team White Class 1-B and 1-C. Ayanokouji might plant Kushida as the traitor of Class 1-D.

