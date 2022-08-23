Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 review - Kushida reveals her past to Suzune and Ayanokouji

As the Second Semester Final Exam arc is set to begin, the hype for the Paper Shuffle test among fans of Classroom of the Elite is insuppressible. Episode 7 also revealed the complex pattern of the test. Instead of the exam committee of Koudo Ikusei High School, the students would be put in charge of preparing the question paper.

Each class has the liberty to set question papers for their desired class from whom they will receive a question paper prepared for them. A class that scores more than its rivals would gain 50 class points. Episode 8 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2, titled "The Wound Is at Her Heart," took the internet by storm after revealing Kushida Kikyo's past.

This article will briefly break down the eighth episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 8 "The Wound Is at Her Heart" highlights

Ayanokouji joins Yukimura’s group

After a brief discussion regarding the test, Class 1-D concluded that Yosuke Hirata, Suzune Horikita, and Kushida Kikyo would serve as teachers. Miyabe Akito and Hasebe Haruka of the same class came up with the issue that they both have the same strong and weak testing areas. As the teaching trio couldn't handle more people in their study groups, Teruhiko Yukimura volunteered to teach them.

In a private conversation with Ayanokouji, Suzune asked him to participate in Yukimura's group to keep tabs on everything. Ayanokouji and Yukimura discover that Miyabe and Hasebe's mistakes are identical, as if they are one person with two different bodies. To have a firm footing, Ayanokouji stated that they must find out to what extent students are allowed to forge the paper.

Suzune challenges Kushida

Suzune and Ayanokouji exchanged crucial details regarding their preparations while heading home. The former asked the latter to join her group as she needed extra pairs of hands. Suddenly, Ayanokouji receives a text message asking "Who are You?" from Kakeru Ryuuen. In the group meeting, despite the students getting off-track with their gossip, Suzune was persistent in teaching them.

After Suzune's group members left, Ayanokouji stayed back to ask her what she had in mind for Kushida. She revealed that she wants to deal with her on her way alone. Meeting Kushida in the classroom, Suzune offered her a bet for the math test in the Paper Shuffle exam. The latter proposed that she would leave the school voluntarily if she scores less, and if she wins, the former should stop sabotaging her life.

The former Student Council President, Manabu Horikita, also Suzune's elder brother, became a witness to the agreement. Kushida somehow found out that Ayanokouji was listening to all their conversation through Suzune's phone, so she asked him to meet.

Aynokouji also takes part in the bet

As Kushida wants Ayanokouji to get expelled too, she put another condition that if she wins, the latter must leave the school too. Though Suzune disagreed, Aynokouji volunteered to put his faith in the former and take part in this bet. However, Aynokouji wanted to know about Kushida's past first, as he couldn't put his career on the line for something he didn't know.

Kushida revealed that during her middle school days, she wanted nothing more than to get praised by peers and be the center of attraction. However, her popularity soon started fading away.

Despite going overboard in helping her classmates, Kushida remained a nobody, which caused her to lose her composure. The only place where Kushida liked to vent out was her blog, which eventually got leaked.

After the students started despising Kushida for her views, she leaked everyone's dark secrets, which engulfed the entire class into chaos. Kushida stated she has no problem with the rest of the Class 1-D members. However, she wants to get rid of a few who will turn out to be a potential threat to her fame.

Final thoughts

Episode 8 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 was more enthralling than what fans had expected from the episode. For starters, the episode not only explored Kushida's terrifying past but also revealed that she suffers from Histrionic Personality Disorder, short for HPD. It is a mental condition marked by unstable emotions where the person with this disorder seeks an overwhelming desire to be noticed.

However, the moment fans have been waiting for since the premiere of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 is not far away as Kakeru Ryuuen has started taking an interest in Ayanokouji by texting him. Besides that, Suzune's bet sparked a war against Kushida, and fans of Classroom of the Elite are getting impatient to know what the future holds for both of them.

