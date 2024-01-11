5 most anticipated movies of January 2024

January is typically a quieter month for movie theaters, but this year promises an exciting lineup of releases across various genres. Netflix also adds to the excitement with releases like the heist comedy Lift, Dan Levy's rom-com Good Grief, the comedy special Jack Whitehall: Settle Down, and the adaptation of the 1972 Andes flight disaster Society of the Snow.

However, for film enthusiasts, the theaters indeed have a range of upcoming movies—from horror to musicals and action-packed dramas—and the cinema landscape in 2024 starts with a bang. Here are the five most anticipated movies to look out for this January, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

I.S.S., Night Swim, and 3 other most anticipated movies of January 2024

1. Night Swim - Release Date: 5 January, 2024

Kicking off the month was the horror film Night Swim, produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse.

The plot revolves around a family moving into a new home only to discover sinister forces in their backyard pool. With an intriguing premise and a cast featuring recently Oscar-nominated Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell, audiences can dive right into this chilling experience.

2. Mean Girls - Release Date: 12 January, 2024

Following closely is the film adaptation of the stage musical based on Tina Fey's 2004 comedy Mean Girls. Starring Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp, this nostalgic journey promises to capture the essence of the beloved classic. Fey reprises her role as Ms. Norbury, adding a touch of authenticity to this reimagining of high school drama and humor.

3. The Beekeeper - Release Date: 12 January, 2024

Jason Statham takes on a unique role in The Beekeeper, where he plays a character entangled in a world of scammers striving to wipe them out. As a beekeeper delving into a web of deception that leads to unexpected places, Statham's portrayal adds an action-packed twist to the ordinary loner trope.

With a stellar supporting cast, including Jeremy Irons and Minnie Driver, this promises to be a thrilling ride.

4. The Book of Clarence - Release Date: 12 January, 2024

Director Jeymes Samuel, known for the stylish Western The Harder They Fall, presents a tongue-in-cheek take on the biblical epic with The Book of Clarence. LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, a first-century huckster inspired by Jesus Christ.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Omar Sy, and James McAvoy, promising a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.

5. I.S.S. - Release Date: 19 January, 2024

Closing out the month is the sci-fi psychological thriller I.S.S., set aboard the International Space Station. The narrative unfolds as two teams of astronauts, one American and one Russian, witness a global conflict erupt on Earth.

With a cast led by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, and Pilou Asbæk, the film explores the complexities of human dynamics in the face of a crisis. I.S.S., which is helmed by Gabriela Coperthwaite, a renowned filmmaker who has achieved success in narrative and documentary genres, is anticipated to be an impressive visual and intellectual experience.

While these five films take the spotlight in January 2024, notable mentions should also include Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick's Hulu comedy Self Reliance and Lifetime's true crime special Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test.

As these highly anticipated films hit theaters and streaming platforms, audiences can expect a cinematic journey that sets the tone for an exciting year for film. Whether viewers prefer scares, laughs, or adrenaline-pumping action, this month's new releases promise a cinematic adventure for everyone.