Jason Statham's The Beekeeper confirms release date with an action-packed trailer

The first trailer for Jason Statham's The Beekeeper was released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Lasting a little over three minutes, the promotional clip features Statham as the titular character but it is not what one would think. Fans can't really think of Jason Statham as a harmless beekeeper tending to the insects in a quiet countryside, and the film gives them just what they expect.

Statham is an action superstar and his presence in any movie is bound to have spellbinding fight sequences. The trailer for The Beekeeper shows exactly that and also discloses the release date of the feature.

Helmed by David Ayer in his ninth directorial, The Beekeeper is set to hit the theaters on January 12, 2024. It is Jason Statham’s first release in 2024 and is also being co-produced by him.

What does the trailer for Jason Statham's The Beekeeper show? Details explored

The trailer for The Beekeeper starts by showing Jason Statham (Mr. Clay) interacting with his neighbor, played by Phylicia Rashad. She appreciates his effort in transforming a land filled with "crabgrass and weed" into something productive. Their warm bond is evident in the initial few scenes.

Statham in a scene in The Beekeeper trailer. (Photo via YouTube/Miramax)

However, after Rashad’s character falls victim to a phishing scam, she shoots herself to death. This particular scene changes the tone of the trailer and fans witness Jason Statham doing what he does best. He beats up bad guys through sharp moves.

As per the official synopsis of The Beekeeper:

“"Mr. Clay" is a former operative of a clandestine organization called "Beekeepers". After his friend and neighbor dies by suicide after falling for a phishing scam, Mr. Clay sets out to exact revenge against the company responsible.”

The 3:07-minute-long trailer toes the line of the gist mentioned here fully. However, it gives out a bit too much, and if there are no major twists that were not shown, the storyline and who wins in the end can be predicted easily from the clip.

A still from The Beekeeper. (Photo via YouTube/Miramax)

Apart from Statham and Rashad, the cast of the upcoming action thriller comprises:

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Josh Hutcherson

Bobby Naderi

Minnie Driver

Jeremy Irons

From the trailer, it can be deduced that Hutcherson and Irons are antagonists who are on the same team. It seems Hutcherson’s character is the son of Jeremy Irons’. Meanwhile, Raver-Lampman looks like an agent pitched against Mr. Clay.

Statham’s character looks like this one-man army out there to “correct” a system when it is “out of balance," very reminiscent of The Equalizer.

Announced way back in August 2021, the principal photography of the thriller commenced in September 2022. The team set up camps in the United Kingdom utilizing locations like Tyringham Hall, London, and Kings Ferry Bridge at the Isle of Sheppey, among others. They called it a wrap in December last year.

The Beekeeper hits cinema halls on January 12, 2024.