Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Restless Leg Tour 2023-24: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced a new set of dates for their Restless Leg Tour, which will be held from September 21, 2023, to January 13, 2024, in venues across mainland USA. The tour follows the previous Restless Leg tour dates that ended on June 10, 2023, at the Etena Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The duo announced the tour via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code RESTLESS at the duo's Go Seated presale webpage.

General tickets will be available from June 23, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be purchased at the duo's official website. Tickets are priced at $421.50 for VIP seats and $651 plus processing fees for platinum tickets. General admission ticket prices have not been revealed as of yet.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to bring new material on the tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have new material to share with their audiences on the upcoming leg of the tour. In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo elaborated on the same.

"After so many years of making single-camera television and movies, hoping someone alone in their house laughs at it, it’s fun to be in the room where they’re laughing,” Fey said.

Later in the interview, Poehler stated:

"I feel proud that if you come to a show more than once, you are going to see a different show the second time.We’re always working on new material. We want to make sure that people feel like the show’s for them."

The full list of dates and venues for the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Restless Leg tour is given below:

September 21, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at State Theater at Playhouse Square

September 22, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at State Theater at Playhouse Square

September 23, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at State Theater at Playhouse Square

October 1, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Bellco Theater (Early Show)

October 1, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Bellco Theater

November 10, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Resorts World Theater

November 11, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Resorts World Theater

December 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

December 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

January 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Tracing Tina Fey and her career

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, better known by her stage name Tina Fey, was born on May 18, 1970. She began her career with the Improv Olympic in Chicago, Illinois, before joining The Second City comedy group.

It was while she was working with The Second City that she sent scripts to the NBC-produced variety show, Saturday Night Live, starting her career's most acclaimed work. She would remain with the show from 1997 to 2006, winning 4 Primetime Emmy Awards with the show.

While working with Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey created the situational comedy show 30 Rock, which ran from 2006 to 2013 on the NBC channel. The show led to further acclaim for the comedian, winning her five more Primetime Emmy Awards, including the Outstanding Comedy Series award.

Tina Fey is also known for her film career, which includes hits such as Mean Girls, a 2004 teen comedy film where she played the role of Ms. Sharon Norbury. The actress is also known for playing the role of journalist Kim Baker on the 2016 film Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

