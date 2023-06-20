Who is Calypso? Meet Ariana DeBose's voodoo priestess in Kraven the Hunter

American actress-singer Ariana DeBose is going to star as Calypso in the upcoming Marvel film, Kraven the Hunter, which is scheduled to release in the US on October 6, 2023. In comic books, the character Calypso is an expert in voodoo magic and is often portrayed as the partner and lover of the titular protagonist, Kraven the Hunter.

The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven the Hunter, Russell Crowe as Kraven's father, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Rhino, and Christopher Abbott as the antagonist.

SUMC Direct @SUMCDirect Ariana DeBose as Calypso in Kraven the Hunter! Ariana DeBose as Calypso in Kraven the Hunter! https://t.co/V4OsZXtEeS

Everything you need to know about Calypso from Kraven the Hunter

Calypso, who made her comic book debut in Amazing Spider-Man issue #209, is the brainchild of comic book writers Denny O'Neil and Alan Weiss. Speaking of her characteristics, she is highly trained in voodoo, spells, herbs, and charms and comes from the nation of Haiti. She even has the ability of mind control.

She has psychopathic tendencies and despises Spider-Man; she drove her lover Kraven mad just to harm the web-spitting superhero. After her lover took his own life in the comic books, she even tried to bring him back from the dead.

When the movie was still being filmed, Ariana DeBose spoke to Deadline about playing Calypso in the film. When asked how the filming was unfolding, she said:

"It’s cool. It’s going well. I mean, for as much as I believe I’m allowed to say about it, I think it’s going swimmingly."

"I’m proud of them. I think all of these franchise pieces, it’s all about your growth. And it’s exciting to be a part of something that feels like it’s taking a step in a different direction. I feel like they’re just allowing this to live in whatever world it needs to live in, which is kind of cool," she added.

She ended her statement by saying:

"I don’t like work experiences, period, where I feel like I’m asked to fit a box, because my job is to discover the box and to define the box. That’s my job, in my opinion. I mean, it is 2022."

Ariana DeBose has won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and has even been nominated for a Tony Award. Some of her most popular projects are West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Hamilton.

Kraven the Hunter synopsis

Directed by J. C. Chandor, the synopsis of the upcoming Marvel film according to IGN Movie Trailers reads as:

"Kraven the Hunter tells the tale of the iconic Marvel villain before his iconic rivalry with Spider-Man and how exactly he became to be. After an encounter that came too close to death at a young age, Sergei Kravinoff is gifted with the instincts of a true predator and the thirst for the hunt. Kraven the Hunter is a film by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel."

The movie is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. It was filmed in London, England, and Iceland. The cinematography has been done by Ben Davis.

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to release in the US on October 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes