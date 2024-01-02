Myths about collagen are quite prevalent, especially when it comes to beauty, skincare, and health. With health trends on the rise and collagen offering myriad benefits, its popularity is increasing exponentially thanks to its incorporation in various skincare products.

For the uninitiated, collagen is a protein that is found everywhere in the body and is widely used in the beauty industry because of its benefits for the skin, nails, hair. and joint-strengthening properties. It is what keeps the skin from sagging and wrinkling, and gives it a young and plump look. As we age, elastin and collagen fibers become looser and thinner, which causes our skin to lose its elasticity, eventually leading to sagging and wrinkling.

This is the reason many people start taking collagen supplements to delay the aging process of their skin. However, the use of collagen can be confusing and overwhelming, which is why it’s so important to know the difference between facts and myths. Here we debunk the 7 top myths about collagen and explain the real science behind its benefits, thus enabling you to make an informed decision about introducing collagen into your wellness routine.

7 myths about collagen debunked

Myth 1 - Collagen supplements are only required as we age.

Collagen supplements (Image via Freepik)

One of the common myths about collagen supplements is that they are only required by mature people to combat the physical signs of aging. While they are definitely important for older people, the fact is that they are equally important for people of all ages.

Depletion of collagen begins in your mid-20s and by your mid-40s, 30 percent of the body’s collagen has already been lost. Having collagen supplements from an early age can slow down the process, enhance tissue health and offer many long-term benefits.

Myth 2 - Bovine collagen is not as good as marine collagen

Bovine ollagen is as good as marine (Image via Freepik)

As long as it’s of good quality, there’s really no difference between the two. What you choose depends on dietary and personal preferences as well as cost.

Typically, marine collagen is a bit more expensive than bovine collagen. For vegans, it’s important to remember that there is no natural vegan source of collagen.

Myth 3 - Liquid or pill forms of collagen are superior to powder forms

Liquid collagen is as beneficial as other forms (Image via Freepik)

As long as the dose and quality are the same, there’s nothing to indicate that pills or liquid collagen are superior to powder collagen or vice versa.

Myth 4 - Collagen supplements are a substitute for your protein powder

Collagen supplements (Image via Freepik)

Collagen powder and protein powder being interchangeable is one of the common myths about collagen. While both collagen and protein powders contain amino acids and enhance protein levels, collagen contains a unique spectrum of amino acids called peptides.

It’s important to remember that both are different products with different health goals and different nutrition profiles.

Myth 5 - Collagen works better in higher doses

Collagen injections are a common way to add it to your routine (Image via Freepik)

Our body can only absorb a certain dosage of collagen. Hence, taking a larger dose than recommended will not make it work faster or better. The body will expel the excess collagen so this is just another myth about collagen.

Myth 6 - Collagen-rich products are targeted at combating wrinkles

It's humanly impossible to target collagen to any specific place after consuming it. Our bodies know how to prioritize and if your body has a wound that needs healing, it will utilize its amino acids accordingly, rather than using it for something else.

Also, collagen can't reverse aging or its natural manifestation like wrinkles. It can hydrate your skin and help with skin cell repair which can slow down aging by making your skin appear younger.

Myth 7 - You can absorb collagen directly into your skin

This is also one of the common myths about collagen.

Collagen is too large a molecule to be absorbed by the skin directly. Skincare products generally use it in hydrolyzed form, which is a broken-down version of collagen. However, it is not clear whether hydrolyzed collagen is any better than other moisturizing ingredients.

Collagen supplements have benefits that go way beyond beauty and health. They have gained a lot of popularity in the recent past, but there are a lot of misconceptions and myths surrounding their use and benefits. It’s important to make informed decisions before including it into your routine.