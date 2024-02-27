The month of Valentine's also became the month of exclusive beauty launches from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Too Faced, and more. With brands rolling out Valentine's Day beauty collections, February 2024 witnessed a lot of beauty gift sets, perfumes, and giftable skincare and makeup items.

Apart from beauty launches, February 2024 also witnessed multiple award functions and fashion weeks taking place, adding to the hair, makeup, and manicure trends for beauty enthusiasts to recreate.

Beauty brands like Kalade Skincare and Dundas Beauty entered the beauty arena in February 2024, giving beauty enthusiasts a plethora of skincare and makeup beauty launches to choose from.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects writer’s opinion.

8 Best beauty launches of February 2024 explored

Even though its just been two months into 2024, beauty brands have already flooded the market with new formulations for beauty enthusiasts to try.

Team SK has compiled a comprehensive list of the eight best beauty launches of February 2024:

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Cinematic Red ($55)

Too Faced's Disco Crush Eye & Face Sparkle ($30)

Milk Makeup Jelly Tint ($24)

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse ($40)

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss ($36)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Moisture Repair Balm Serum ($51.50)

PHLUR Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum ($99)

Jones Road The Nail Polish Kit ($48)

1) CHARLOTTE TILBURY Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Cinematic Red ($55)

Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipsticks are a best-selling product of the luxury beauty brand. In February, Charlotte Tilbury launched Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks in the matte revolution’s award-winning, hydrating matte formula range.

One of the best beauty launches in the Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks collection, Cinematic Red is a bright, cherry-red lipstick in a matte finish, encased in a beautiful red tube covering.

2) Too Faced's Disco Crush Eye & Face Sparkle ($30)

A part of Too Faced’s Fantasy Factory Exclusive Release, the Disco Crush Eye and Face Sparkle is a multi-dimensional colour-shifting formula. The product helps beauty enthusiasts create pigmented, shimmery makeup looks with smooth, creamy application and a wet-look shine.

3) Milk Makeup Jelly Tint ($24)

Milk Makeup's Jelly Tint is a sheer lip and cheek stain that offers a sheer and buildable flush of colour for the lips and the cheeks. Available in four skin-tone flattering shades, the unique jelly-like applicator is fun to use and offers up to 1000 applications per stick.

4) Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse ($40)

Tatcha's newly launched Matcha cleanser is a soap-free, fragrance-free gel cleanser infused with BHA alternatives. The cleanser decongests pores and balances oily skin without stripping moisture away. Formulated with Japanese coix seed and willow bark, the Matcha Cleanse minimizes makeup slip-off and controls excess sebum over time.

5) HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss ($36)

Available in six varied shades, the lip glaze plumping gloss by Haus Labs is a lip plumper and lip treatment in one. The product is a burn-free plumping glaze infused with vegan collagen, prickly pear oil, and Polyplumper complex, all of which moisturize the lips and make them appear fuller.

6) Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Moisture Repair Balm Serum ($51.50)

Danessa Myricks Beauty's newly launched serum is a 98% natural balm-to-serum formulation infused with hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, and Blue tansy flower. The balmy serum formula repairs, soothes, and hydrates the skin with the beauty brand's Moisture Repair Complex, which is a blend of sixteen nourishing skincare ingredients.

7) PHLUR Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum ($99)

Launched around Valentine's Day, the PHLUR Strawberry Letter perfume is a fruity and crisp gourmand fragrance. The scent features juicy strawberries combined with plum nectar, tonka bean, and fresh floral notes. Ideal for fragrance lovers who prefer fruity scents, this PHLUR perfume is defined as a hard-to-forget strawberry letter.

8) Jones Road The Nail Polish Kit ($48)

With the concept of never underestimating the power of a manicure, Jones Road Beauty has launched the Nail Polish Kit. It comprises of a sheer pink shade Ballerina, signature red shade Poppy, along with a two in one clear top and base coat.

One of the best manicure beauty launches of February 2024, the kit comes with a nail file, ensuring beauty enthusiasts avail of a professional-grade manicure with glossy finish at home.

Ranging from skincare essentials like Tatcha's new cleanser to unique makeup products like Milk Makeup's Jelly Tint's, February 2024's beauty launches are a must try for beauty enthusiasts seeking new formulations.

The list may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands (products). Let us know more in the comments.