6 Best fantasy romance books to read in 2024 

Fantasy romance books hold a special allure, blending enchanting elements of magic with captivating love stories that capture readers' hearts. These books transport readers to a world with mythical creatures, magical powers, and epic adventures, all while exploring the central theme of romance.

This genre, fantasy romance, is exciting as it transports readers to magical worlds through the power of its words. Fantasy romance books consist of characters with unique abilities who help add depth to every romantic relationship. The themes of fantasy romance books revolve around hope and transformation.

If someone is looking for where to begin their experience with fantasy romance books in 2024, here is a list of 6 books that one can read in 2024!

6 must-read fantasy romance books in 2024

6 must-read fantasy romance books in 2024

Fantasy romance books offer a vast array of themes and magical worlds, from dragons and witches to enchanting forests. However, choosing the perfect book to read can sometimes be a daunting task. Well, the team at Sportskeeda has created the perfect list of 6 fantasy romance books that one can read in 2024.

1) A Cursed Son (Remnants of the Fallen Kingdom #1) by Day Leitao

A Cursed Son (Remnants of the Fallen Kingdom #1) by Day Leitao stands out as a captivating fantasy romance book, delving into themes of destiny, magic, and forbidden love. This book is set in a world filled with enchantment, and the story follows the protagonist's journey.

In this engaging romantasy tale (as fantasy romance is christened by readers), vivid dreams connect a royal princess to her dream man. But what goes wrong is that her carriage is attacked by a disgraced fae prince in the real world, revealing him to be the man from her dreams. This perfect balance of magic, destiny, and love makes it a delightful read for fans of fantasy romance.

Price: $5.99 (Amazon)

2) A Fate Inked in Blood (Saga of the Unfated, #1) by Danielle L. Jensen

This book revolves around an unwanted marriage. Freya is the main protagonist, who spends her day gutting the fish but dreams of becoming a warrior. She dreams of putting an axe in her husband's back, and abruptly, her dreams become a reality when her husband betrays her for a region jarl.

This lands Freya in a fight to the death against his son, Bjorn. This beautiful book captures the themes of betrayal, romance, and strong feminism. Freya is a shield maiden who is bled by battle gods to unite the nation.

Price: $20.98 (Amazon)

3) Call of the Sea by Emily B. Rose

Call of the Sea is a brave take on the Little Mermaid. The story follows Princess Kenna, who, despite her status, dreams of a life filled with adventures in the ocean. Trapped in the castle forever and married to someone she doesn't love, Kenna dreams of exploring the ocean.

While trapped in a castle, she dreams of a life filled with adventures at sea. She wants to explore the beauty of the oceans and look for mermaids, magic realism, and romance.

Price: $18.99 (Amazon)

4) A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

This is the story of a mortal girl named Feyre. She is intertwined between the mystical and perilous worlds. The novel explores themes of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery.

Feyre takes turns understanding the intricate relationships and unfolding a background of magic and danger. What makes it a standout choice is its rich and interesting characters. It has rich storytelling that helps transport readers to a captivating world.

Price: $10.37 (Amazon)

5) The Princess Bride by William Goldman

The Princess Bride by William Goldman blends adventure and humor. The story revolves around Westley's quest to rescue Princess Buttercup from an unwanted marriage to Prince Humperdinck. Filled with memorable characters and witty dialogue, the novel is a timeless classic that captivates readers with its charming narrative and enduring appeal.

Price: $16.20 (Amazon and Barnes & Noble)

6) The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

The Time Traveler's Wife is a romantic fantasy novel about Henry, who involuntarily travels through time, and Clare, his wife, linearly experiencing their love story. The book delves into the challenges and emotions of their unique relationship, exploring love and loss amidst the unpredictability of time.

Price: $16.98 (Amazon and Barnes & Noble)

In 2024, for those seeking the perfect blend of magic and romance, here are six best-selling fantasy books to consider. Whether one is drawn to timeless classics or modern tales, these books promise enchanting stories that transport readers into fantastical worlds of love and adventure.