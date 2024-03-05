How to read Outlander books in order? 

The Outlander books by Diana Gabaldon gained an enormous fanbase, thanks to the TV series premiere in 2014. The globally acclaimed TV show closely followed the order of the books, with some insignificant modifications. This enhanced version of the Outlander books portrays certain characters and storylines.

Claire Randall, a WWII nurse who finds herself abruptly transported back in time to Scotland's 18th century, is the main character of Diana Gabaldon's fictional storyline in the Outlander books. Once there, she meets Jamie Fraser, a spellbinding Highlander warrior, and eventually gets married.

The books have recently served as inspiration for a variety of works, including spinoff novels, short stories, comics, musicals, and graphic novels called Seven Stones to Stand or Fall.

A guide on the chronological order for reading the Outlander books

The Outlander book series comprises a total of nine titles, with the main series published between 1991 and 2021. To accompany Claire and her Jacobite rising experience through her eyes, the reader can read the books by initiating with the series' debut title, "Outlander." To allow the readers to follow the storyline and character development in the documented sequence, Team Sportskeeda has curated the chronological order of reading Outlander books.

Outlander (1991)

Dragonfly in Amber (1992)

Voyager (1993)

Drums of Autumn (1996)

The Fiery Cross (2001)

A Breath of Snow and Ashes (2005)

An Echo in the Bone (2009)

Written in My Own Heart's Blood (2014)

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (2021)

Outlander (1991)

In 1946, after World War II, the tale starts as nurse Claire Randall is transported back to 18th-century Scotland during her visit. While encountering her husband's ancestors, Claire falls into the hands of a clan of Highlanders. She ties a knot with Jamie Fraser to shield herself from Black Jack Randall.

Later, their romance blooms, while Claire gets to understand her time-traveling status.

Dragonfly In Amber (1992)

Initiating in 1968, the book's second sequel to Outlander, Dragonfly in Amber, pans over the scene where Claire and her daughter Brianna are seen mourning the loss of Claire's spouse, Frank. He was from the 20th century.

Later, the scene shifts, showing Claire traveling to Scotland to discover Jamie Fraser's destiny in the 18th century. She tries to recall their experiences while in Paris, along with preventing the uprising of the Jacobites.

While in this process, Claire recollects about Jamie transporting her back to the 20th century, during the Battle of Culloden's Eve—the time when he is destined to perish.

Read more: 7 best-selling books of 2024

Voyager (1993)

With the diverging storyline of the third sequel of the Outlander books, it did an excellent job of balancing acts. In Voyager, notably the third part of Outlander, the readers witness Jamie having survived the Battle of Culloden but being on the lam as a betrayer to the English crown.

The scene shifts to the late 20th century, in 1968, when Claire discovers Jamie is alive and journeys back to his time of reunion. Eventually, the duo sails for Jamaica, crash-landing in Georgia's pre-Revolutionary War colony in the New World.

Drums Of Autumn (1996)

In Outlander book 4, Drums of Autumn, the plotline builds upon Gabaldon's ideas by providing a solid framework and taking them to new heights. Both Claire and Jamie, escorted by Jamie's nephew Ian, steer through the challenges of beginning afresh in North Carolina.

Set amidst the background of the uprising of the American Revolution, the main characters are seen grappling with their pasts while treading a delicate political path. In parallel, Claire's daughter, Brianna, uncovers unsettling truths about her mother's fate in the 1960s.

The Fiery Cross (2001)

Book 5, The Fiery Cross, deeply entwines with several past occurrences, depicting Jamie, Claire, and their extended time-traveling family.

As they are entangled in the turmoil of the late 18th-century American colonies, Jamie encounters the challenging task of nailing the facts of his loyalties and their whereabouts while he is pulled into North Carolina's War of Regulation.

Read more: 7 Best Agatha Christie books to read in 2024

A Breath Of Snow And Ashes (2005)

In the Outlander series' fifth book, titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the situation tenses in the American colonies and reaches the tip of the iceberg. Jamie is seen as taking a stand and aligning himself with the revolutionary cause.

Further, the Fraser clan keeps facing ongoing challenges—safeguarding their family and possessions—as the American colonies sink into mayhem.

An Echo In The Bone (2009)

While the Outlander book series is intricate, the complicated plotlines reach the pinnacle in An Echo in the Bone. Outlander's Book 7's storyline is set against the backdrop of the American Revolution, in which Jamie and Claire get deeply involved.

The duo is seen on the opposite side of Lord John Grey and Jamie's unlawful son, William. On the other side of the story, Brianna and Roger readapt to life in the 1970s, following their experiences in the past.

Written In My Own Heart's Blood (2014)

The Revolutionary War's sweltering days are the backdrop for Written in My Own Heart's Blood, which depicts how the fighting affects the Northern side.

Jamie, returning from abroad with Claire, believes he died and learns, to his utmost shock, that she has wed Lord John Grey to dodge getting arrested. Simultaneously, a mysterious killer is seen tracking Brianna in the 20th century.

Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone (2021)

Thirty years after the first installment of Outlander, book nine, named Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, uncovers the Fraser family living in tranquility on their North Carolina homestead. However, the looming Revolutionary War poses a threat to their newfound happiness.

Read more: How many Dune books are there? Everything to know about the science fiction series that's trending

The best-selling Outlander book' series, is an epic adventure full of romance and intrigue, giving the story a whole new dimension. To get to know Claire, Hal, Ian, Brianna, Roger, and Jaime more discreetly, grab a copy of the Outlander books today and start reading!