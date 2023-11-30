10 best heartwarming family anime you have to watch

Anime has something for everyone, including family anime that ranges from action-packed adventures to tear-jerking dramas. These heartwarming shows revolve around themes of family, love, and togetherness, showcasing the emotional bonds that tie families together through thick and thin.

Watching these family anime is like getting wrapped up in a warm hug. The stories and characters pull you in, making you laugh one minute and cry the next. You don't just watch as a passive viewer - you become invested in the relationships on screen.

Read on if you're looking for an anime that will make you appreciate your loved ones more.n. Here are the top 10 most heartwarming family anime that are must-watches.

Ten must-watch heartwarming family anime

10. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fruits Basket, a classic family anime, follows the story of Tohru Honda, a kind-hearted orphan girl who ends up living with the Soma family. Unbeknownst to Tohru, members of the Soma family turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by someone of the opposite sex.

As she interacts with the family, Tohru discovers each Soma member's background and emotional baggage. She makes it her mission to help them overcome their past traumas. The love and acceptance Tohru shows the Soma family teaches them the true meaning of family.

Full of touching moments and life lessons, Fruits Basket highlights the healing power of unconditional family love. Have a box of tissues ready for this one!

9. A Place Further Than The Universe

A Place Further Than The Universe (Image via Madhouse)

A Place Further Than The Universe anime follows four high school girls - Mari, Shirase, Hinata, and Yuzuki - who come together to achieve their goal of traveling to Antarctica. The four form strong bonds of friendship, supporting each other to overcome obstacles as they work towards their ambitious dream.

What starts off feeling like a cozy slice-of-life soon evolves into a powerful and emotional drama. The incredible growth and connection these girls experience tugs at your heartstrings. Their story sends an inspirational message about daring to step out of your comfort zone.

As they work together to make their Antarctic trip happen, we learn about each girl's background and internal struggles. Though they have very different personalities, they share a sisterly bond and push each other to be braver.

8. Sweetness and Lightning

Sweetness and Lightning (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In Sweetness and Lightning, elementary school teacher Kouhei struggles with raising his daughter Tsumugi alone after his wife's passing. Neither of them can cook, so they survive on ready-made meals.

Things change when one of Kouhei's students, Kotori, invites them for homemade dinner. Kotori's motherly cooking reminds Kouhei of his late wife's dishes. Inspired by Kotori, Kouhei decides to learn how to cook healthy, homemade meals for his daughter.

The heartwarming father-daughter moments and emphasis on familial love make this a must-watch family anime.

7. Poco's Udon World

Udon no Kuni no Kiniro Kemari (Image via Liden Films)

In this heart-touching family anime, 30-year-old Souta returns to his hometown after his father's death to run the family's struggling udon shop. While cleaning out the shop, he discovers a young boy named Poko who has magically appeared there.

Although overwhelmed with suddenly caring for this energetic little boy, Souta rises to the challenge of being Poko's guardian. Together, they breathe new life into the dusty udon shop as Souta re connects with his family roots and forms a paternal bond with Poko.

Full of cozy small-town charm and touching moments between Souta and his newfound son, Poco's Udon World delivers all the heartwarming goods. It captures the subtle joys of fatherhood and finding family in unexpected places.

6. Usagi Drop

Usagi Drop (Image via Production I.G)

Usagi Drop revolves around 30-year-old Daikichi, who abruptly takes in Rin, his grandfather’s six-year-old illegitimate daughter. Daikichi struggles with suddenly having to be a parent to a shy child.

As they adjust to their new life together, Daikichi and Rin form an unbreakable father-daughter bond. Their heartwarming love helps them both grow. Rin finds happiness and acceptance, which she misses with her indifferent mother. Daikichi discovers the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.

Their positive development tugs at your emotions. Usagi Drop beautifully portrays the treasures a family relationship can hold.

5. My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

No list of heartwarming family anime is complete without the iconic My Neighbor Totoro. This Studio Ghibli film tells a simple yet magical story about two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father.

As they explore their new home, the girls befriend magical forest spirits like Totoro, the king of the forest. These fantastical encounters help the sisters grow closer together and bond with their father. The childlike sense of wonder and strong familial bonds make this anime a nostalgic watching experience.

Fun fact: Totoro isn’t a focal character. But his cute appearance and loyal following among Studio Ghibli fans have made him the lovable mascot he is today!

4. Laid-Back Camp (Yuru Camp)

Laid-Back Camp (Yuru Camp) (Image via C-Station)

Don't let the slow pace of Laid-Back Camp fool you - this cozy anime delivers huge heartwarming vibes. It follows Rin, a solo camper who encounters other girls who share her passion for outdoor camping.

As their friendships develop, the girls plan camping trips together, facing various challenges. Rin spends more time camping with these new friends, who teach her the teamwork and social skills she lacks. The relationships she develops motivate her to step out of her comfort zone.

From camping hijinks to quiet conversations under starry skies, Laid-Back Camp beautifully highlights the bonds of friendship. Its relaxing vibes and heartwarming character growth make it a must-watch family anime.

3. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via feel.)

On paper, Hinamatsuri has an unusual premise. It begins with an influential yakuza member suddenly becoming the caretaker of a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers. However, this odd set-up delivers a surprisingly wholesome dynamic.

The initially stiff relationship between Nitta and Hina softens over time. To Nitta’s annoyance, he starts treating Hina like his own daughter without realizing it. Their interactions, though humorous, showcase how familial bonds can form between unlikely people.

Underneath its wackiness, Hinamatsuri is a comedy with a heartwarming center worth watching. It stands out as a great family anime with a blend of humor and emotion.

2. Gakuen Babysitters

Gakuen Babysitters (Image via Brain's Base)

After their parents pass away, teen Ryuuichi and his toddler brother Kotarou are taken in by the chairwoman of a private academy, which provides them with a place to stay. In gratitude and to stay close to Kotarou, Ryuuichi joins the school's babysitter club, where he helps care for the teachers' children.

Ryuuichi adjusts to looking after little Kotarou and participating in the nurturing environment of the babysitter club. Heartwarming bonds form between Ryuuichi, Kotarou, and the children at the school. Despite their tragedy, they find a new sense of family through caregiving.

Overflowing with adorable children and wholesome found family moments, Gakuen Babysitters is a heartwarming family anime series that celebrates the warmth of familial bonds.

1. Wolf Children

Wolf Children (Image via Studio Chizu)

Wolf Children, an emotionally rich family anime, tells the story of Hana, a woman who falls in love with a wolf man and has two children with him - Ame and Yuki. After the wolf man tragically passes away, Hana must figure out how to raise her two half-wolf, half-human children alone.

As a single mother, Hana faces immense challenges but perseveres through her unconditional love and dedication to her children. The movie highlights the incredible sacrifices parents make for their children. It will make you want to hug your own mother or father and tell them how much you appreciate everything they've done.

The powerful familial bonds between Hana and her wolf children deliver all the feels. Bring tissues before watching this moving family anime film about the depth of a parent's love.

Conclusion

If you need something comforting and heartwarming, look no further than these family anime picks. From parenthood to platonic bonds, these wholesome shows teach us to cherish our loved ones.

The memorable characters stay with you long after the credits roll. Their stories impart beautiful messages about unconditional family love and overcoming hardship together.

So grab some tissues, snuggle under a blanket, and get ready to have your heart touched by these lovable characters. You’ll gain a new appreciation for all the blessings family can bring!

