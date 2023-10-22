Laid-Back Camp season 3: Everything we know so far

Laid-Back Camp season 3 has kept fans eagerly awaiting its return, temporarily pausing its beloved slice-of-life adventures, which was a soothing treat for many anime enthusiasts. The series, with impressive ratings of 8.1 on IMDb and 8.3 on MyAnimeList, made it clear that it would eventually receive a renewal, and fans subsequently received the good news when the 2024 release window was announced.

This exciting revelation took place on July 9, 2023, during a special event. Alongside the release window, it was also disclosed that 8-Bit Studio would be taking charge of the animation for Laid-Back Camp season 3, in contrast to C-Station, which animated the first two seasons. This change in the production house added an extra layer of anticipation for the upcoming season.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 potentially be released in January 2024

Laid-Back Camp season 1 was released on January 4, 2018, and was initially slated for 12 episodes. The season wrapped up on March 22, 2018. Subsequently, the anime received a renewal and made a triumphant return with the second season on January 7, 2021, following a two-year-long hiatus.

In contrast to the first installment, season 2 was listed for a 13-episode run and concluded on April 1, 2021. Continuing in a similar release pattern, Laid-Back Camp season 3, the third installment to the original series, followed suit with a two-year gap.

Speculation suggests that the third season is likely to be released in early 2023, with January being the prime candidate for its arrival. This pattern has been welcomed by fans who eagerly anticipate the next tranquil camping adventure with their beloved characters.

To hype the Yuru Camp fandom, the anime recently dropped an official trailer highlighting the upcoming adventures of the characters. It has also been revealed that the musical unit Kiminone will perform the ending theme song for Laid-Back Camp season 3.

As previously announced, Laid-Back Camp season 3 will undergo significant changes in its production. The animation will now be handled by 8-Bit Studio, marking a departure from the previous studio. Furthermore, the entire crew behind the anime is being revamped for the third installment.

Shin Tosaka is set to take the director’s chair for Laid-Back Camp season 3, with Masafumi Sugiura handling the series composition. Additionally, the new character designer for the season will be Hisanori Hashimoto.

Notably, Akiyuki Tateyama and Takeshi Takadera are the only two members from the previous staff lineup who will return, responsible for music composition and sound direction, respectively.

These changes in the production team add an intriguing layer of anticipation and curiosity for the upcoming season, as fans eagerly await the fresh approach and vision that this new crew will bring to the anime.

Crunchyroll has included all the previous installments of the anime and will be streaming Laid-Back Camp season 3 for its global audience after its release. Here’s how the platform describes the plot:

"Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination."

It continues:

"When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin."

Additional information, including the new cast members, opening theme song, and more, will be revealed in time. Stay tuned for more Laid-Back Camp season 3 news and updates as 2023 progresses.

