Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveals theme song artists in new PV

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, the official website for the Laid-Back Camp season 3 anime series revealed a new teaser promotional video as well as the theme song artists for the upcoming season. While the titles for these theme songs have yet to be revealed at the time of this article’s writing, fans can expect this news to be released fairly soon.

As fans might know, the anime series is an adaptation of author and illustrator Afro’s original manga series of the same name. The Laid-Back Camp season 3 anime series will serve as a continuation of the television anime adaptation of the original manga series, with the first two seasons premiering in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

The original manga series debuted in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, moving to the publisher’s Comic Fuz website in 2019, where it is still being serialized. Laid-Back Camp season 3 will serve as the next step in the adaptation of the original manga’s ongoing events.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 enlists musicult unit Kiminone, singer Asaka to perform theme songs

As mentioned above, the latest Laid-Back Camp season 3 news announced that Kiminone will perform the season’s ending theme song, while Asaka will perform the opening theme. This will mark the second anime opening Asaka has done for the series, with their first contribution being the first series’ opening theme song.

The new season is set to premiere in 2024, with the animation studio changing from C-Station to 8-Bit studios. Shin Tosaka is also the new director for the series, with Masafumi Sugiura now in charge of series composition. Hisanori Hashimoto is the new character designer, while Aiyuki Tateyama is returning as the composer. Finally, Takeshi Takadera returns as the sound director for the series.

Season 1 of Laid-Back Camp premiered in January 2018, with Crunchyroll streaming the season internationally as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also produced and streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season premiered in January 2021. An anime film based on the manga opened in Japanese theaters in July 2022, which Crunchyroll began streaming in November of that year. In addition, a live-action adaptation series of the manga premiered in January 2019.

The series follows Rin Shima, a high school girl who enjoys camping on her own. After meeting Nadeshiko Kagamihara, she’s encouraged to join the school’s camping club. Rin, Nadeshiko, and their classmates Chiaki Ogaki and Aoi Inuyama begin traveling around Japan, camping together, and enjoying their daily lives. The manga series most recently published its 14th volume in Japan in November 2022, with the latest English release being the 13th in April 2023.

