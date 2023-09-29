Hinamatsuri manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

No matter what one's manga preference is, Hinamatsuri manga has something for everybody. Whether a reader is into old-school slapstick comedy or prefer laughs to come with a side of heartwarming moments, this manga series provides with the perfect dose of everything. With an engaging storyline, unique characters, and unusual storytelling, Hinamatsuri takes its readers on a wild ride to escape from the real world.

Many manga readers praise Hinamastsuri for its hilarious jokes that hit the mark every time. Moreover, its ability to dive into absurd plotlines while balancing the personal struggles of the lovable characters is admired by the fan community. As such, whether one is already a fan of the anime adaptation or new to the Hinamatsuri universe, this manga, with its endearing characters, invites readers to read and re-read the series.

Hinamatsuri manga employs dark humor to great effect to entertain its readers

Where to read

Can access e-books of this manga (Image via Masao Ohtake)

To start with Hinamatsuri manga, readers can find the manga series through various online platforms and bookstores. It was serialized in Enterbrain's magazine Harta (formerly known as Fellows!) from June 2010 to July 2020. For those who love physical copies, the series has been compiled into 19 tankōbon volumes, which are usually available in manga stores and online retailers.

Additionally, the manga is licensed by One Peace Books, making it accessible to readers around the world. Readers can also explore online platforms that offer digital versions of the manga such as Crunchyroll or Amazon. This will allow them to easily dive into the world of Hinamatsuri manga from the comfort of their own devices.

What to expect

Old-school comedy (Image via Masao Ohtake)

Hinamatsuri manga revolves around the unexpected relationship between Nitta Yoshifumi, a yakuza member, and Hina, a young girl with extraordinary telekinetic powers. When Hina mysteriously appears in Nitta's life, it sets off a chain of comical events that will leave readers in stitches.

As Nitta reluctantly becomes Hina's caretaker, their bond grows into something heartwarming and unconventional. From Nitta's struggles to balance his yakuza life with his unexpected parenting role to Hina's mischievous and unpredictable nature, the series delivers a delightful blend of slapstick humor and heartfelt moments.

Expand Tweet

However, Hinamatsuri doesn't stop there. It introduces a vibrant cast of characters, each with their own quirks and stories. From Anzu, another esper with powers similar to Hina, who learns the value of hard work and friendship, to Hitomi Mishima, Hina's classmate who finds herself entangled in unexpected situations, every character adds depth and richness to this comedic universe.

Final thoughts

Dvelves into friendship and other themes (Image via Masao Ohtake)

Without fail, every chapter delivers uproarious laughter, skillfully balancing comedic moments with unexpected twists and turns. The manga thrives on absurdity and presents its jokes with impeccable comedic timing.

Additionally, Hinamatsuri manga seamlessly blends comedy with poignant emotional moments, drawing readers deeper into its world. It explores themes of friendship, personal growth, and the meaning of family, carefully balancing hilarity and heartfelt moments to make Hinamatsuri an unforgettable reading experience.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.