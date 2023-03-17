8 action-comedy anime recommendations for fans of Buddy Daddies

Buddy Daddies, a story that follows two assassins managing a young girl and posing as her father, is one of the most well-liked anime series now available on Crunchyroll. Since Buddy Daddies debuted on January 7, 2023, the series has become one of the most popular new-generation anime.

The plot of Buddy Daddies centers around Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, who have little to no emotional connection to the rest of the world. They come across Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl who has no family because the two assassins killed her parents. From there, the girl begins a journey of love and care from Kazuki and Rei as they navigate through several problems while living with her.

Unlike the vast majority of anime, there is no manga source for Buddy Daddies. Apart from that, the animation airs on a few local Japanese networks every Saturday. However, fans of Buddy Daddies do have several other action-comedy anime they can check out apart from Buddy Daddies.

Spy x Family and 7 other action-comedy anime like Buddy Daddies

1) Spy x Family

Spy x Family, like Buddy Daddies, is an action-comedy anime series.

The plot revolves around Twilight, a talented spy and master of disguise who is given the task of assassinating the head of the National Unity party in Ostania. Spy x Family is all about Twilight, who is now known as Loid Forger, and his secret missions.

To gain information, Twilight must assume the identities of a married couple, with Yor Forger as his wife and Anya Forger, a six-year-old adopted child, as his child. Loid also puts his grand plan into motion by sending Anya to Eden School to meet the party leader in a stealthy manner.

It is interesting to watch the show to see how their relationship develops. This show is simple to fall in love with and enjoyable to watch, and it is a must-see for every Buddy Daddies fan.

2) Bungo Stray Dogs

A Still from Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones Studio)

While the story might differ from Buddy Daddies, it is filled with both comedy and action.

The anime follows Atsushi Nakajima, who is kicked out of his orphanage and has nowhere to go and nothing to eat. In desperation for food, he is standing by a river when he saves a guy from his s*icide attempt. The individual's name is Osamu Dazai, and he and his colleague Kunikida, are members of a highly unique private investigation firm.

When the police or the military can't handle a matter, the unique and supernatural firm steps in. They are looking for a tiger that was spotted in the neighborhood not too long ago, just around the time that Atsushi arrived in the region.

By the time the case is solved, it will be obvious that Atsushi's future will involve much more of Dazai and the other detectives since it appears that the tiger and Atsushi are connected.

3) The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

Storywise, Buddy Daddies and The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited have rather different plots - one is about detectives, the other about hitmen. However, the characters in both Buddy Daddies and The Millionaire Detective Balance have a similar atmosphere. Both anime have a team of two people, Daisuke Kanbe and Haru Katou, who work well together and make people laugh.

However, the two in The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited are extreme opposites, and their morals frequently conflict. Since Haru thinks money isn't everything, he disapproves of Daisuke's use of it to solve crimes.

Yet, the two will have to work together to uncover the riddles that await them. The music and animation are very comparable in that they both feature a bright mood and lively situations as fans have seen in Buddy Daddies.

4) Beelzebub

A Still from Beelzebub anime (Image via Pierrot+ Studio)

Next on the list of anime that fans of Buddy Daddies can watch is Beelzebub. Unlike Buddy Daddies, Beelzebub is also a supernatural anime in addition to being an action-comedy.

The story is set in Ishiyama High, a school where only delinquents go and where violence and chaos are the norms. However, if there is one rule that everyone knows, it's this: Freshman Tatsumi Oga is the most dangerous man in Ishiyama.

One day, while relaxing by the river, Oga spots a guy drifting by on the water's surface. Following his rescue by Oga, the man splits down the middle, revealing a baby who immediately climbs onto Oga's back and develops a bond with him. Oga is unaware of the fact that this infant is called Kaiser de Emperana Beelzebub IV, or "Baby Beel" for short—the Demon Lord's son.

Finding the future Ruler of the Underworld wasn't bad enough for Oga, as he also had to deal with Beel's demon maid, Hildegard. They want to raise Baby Beel together, but because there are criminals and evil forces all around them, they might have a bigger problem than they think.

5) Crying Freeman

Crying Freeman is the next anime on the recommendation list for Buddy Daddies fans. The anime follows Yo Hinomura, a regular Japanese potter whose life was turned upside down by a run-in with the Chinese mafia.

In his current role, Yo is the epitome of a well-oiled killing machine as an assassin for the 108 Dragons. As an act of sorrow for his victims, he weeps after each successful assassination. However, as time passes, Yo develops a strong desire to do what is right and to speak up for people who have been treated unjustly.

Another character is Emu Hino, who is a female member of the 108 Dragons, but despite having the option to murder her, Yon chooses not to. Suddenly, Yo finds himself falling in love with Emu, who has a troubled past. On his road to achieving his aim, Yo must combat not only her enemies but also his own demons.

6) Great Pretender

Unlike Buddy Daddies, The Great Pretender tells the narrative of Makoto "Edamame" Edamura. Edamura is a young man who is forced into a life of crime as a result of a string of terrible occurrences. However, after tricking an apparently naive visitor, Makoto learns that he was the one who was duped, and to make matters worse, the police are now chasing him.

The tourist, who later revealed himself to be a con artist, Laurent Thierry, confronted him once more as Makoto attempted to flee. He decided to accompany Laurent to Los Angeles after their encounter.

In an effort to maintain his claim to being Japan's best swindler, Makoto challenges his competitors to a duel. It will be intriguing to see what happens to whoever comes out on top.

7) Kurenai

A Still from Kurenai anime (Image via Brain's Base Studio)

Next for the fans of Buddy Daddies is Kurenai. It follows the story of Shinkurou Kurenai, the primary protagonist, who has made a pledge to be strong no matter what after losing his family in a devastating terrorist assault.

As a high school student, he works as a mediator for Benika and lives with the Houzuki family, where he trains and progressively masters the family martial arts. Shinkurou, along with the other members of the team, tries to assist individuals who seek his assistance.

One day, Benika brings Murasaki Kuhouin, a seven-year-old girl from a wealthy family, to the Houzuki house. As Shinkurou requests a more difficult job, he is assigned the duty of protecting the child.

He takes these directives for granted at first, however, when he returns home and discovers Murasaki has vanished, he panics and desperately searches for her. Fortunately, he finds her, and from that point forward, Murasaki and Shinkurou create a bond that will undoubtedly grow into something more.

8) Hinamatsuri

A Still from Hinamatsuri anime (Image via Feel Studio)

For Buddy Daddies fans, Hinamatsuri is another great anime.

Unlike Buddy Daddies, where there are two assassins, Hinamatsuri follows a Yakuza member named Yoshifumi Nitta who meets a young, blue-haired girl named Hina. If Hina's powers aren't used, she loses control and explodes. As a result of not having any other options, Nitta was forced to take on the role of her caregiver.

As the story progressed, a rival Yakuza gang secretly attacked Nitta's boss, and to his surprise, his associates eventually accused him. Nitta prepares himself and makes his way to the enemy group's hiding place as he is now ordered to assault them with retribution. However, Hina appears out of nowhere and assists him in eliminating the entire group, and so the bizarre existence of this peculiar partnership starts.

This is far from a comprehensive list of anime for Buddy Daddies lovers. Buddy Daddies is the anime noted for its comedy, action, and character setup, and the above are some of the closest anime to Buddy Daddies.

