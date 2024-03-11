How to read the Bridgerton books in order?

The story of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton books is set between 1813 and 1827, a part of the Regency era (1811–1820) in London. Depicting a transitional period of fashion, architecture, and style, this is a wildly popular series that follows the eight affluent Bridgerton siblings searching for love and marriage.

Becoming an instant smash hit from Shondaland, Bridgerton books were unveiled in 2020, thanks to the TV series, reaching millions of households in its first four weeks. With a cast full of bona fide stars, Bridgerton books are globally acclaimed as a periodic drama, exploring Penelope Featherington's relationship with Colin Bridgerton.

With over a million views and counting for the first two seasons, the world's insatiable appetite for the romance, drama, and humor of Bridgerton books' story continues. As viewers eagerly await Bridgerton season 3 and remain captivated by Anthony Bridgerton, it is crucial to recall that the show is adapted from author Julia Quinn's book series.

In what order should one read the Bridgerton Books?

The Bridgerton books, set between 1813 and 1827, are a pack of eight major novels that narrate the story of one of the eight children of the late Viscount Bridgerton: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. Readers can follow the storyline and character development in the documented sequence, thanks to Team Sportskeeda's curated list concerning the chronological order of reading the Bridgerton books series.

The Duke and I (2000)

The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000)

An Offer From a Gentleman (2001)

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton (2002)

To Sir Phillip, With Love (2003)

When He Was Wicked (2004)

It’s in His Kiss (2005)

On the Way to the Wedding (2006)

The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013)

The Duke And I (2000)

One of the lead characters, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, in the TV series, is in search of a suitable marriage partner. With a handful of eligible ones on the marriage market, Simon, played by Regé-Jean Page, is zoomed in with his desirous attitude of wanting the world to think that he is the chosen one.

As an outward facade for the other suitors, these two pretend to be in a serious relationship. But destiny had something else for them, with the suitors finding Daphne more interesting while the singles back off Simon. Later, a real romance arises between them, and drama follows.

The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000)

In the second novel, Anthony Bridgerton has ultimately selected the woman he desires to tie the knot with. Yet again, fate seems to have some other plans for them. With one obstacle in his way, namely Kate, his fiancée’s elder sister, his wish of marriage gets complicated. Kate, who is adamant about preventing this union from happening, is constantly poking him.

With a determined notion that Anthony is not fit as a charming husband, Kate tries to be a hurdle amid the wife-selection process of this former playboy. It concludes by showcasing subtle sparks between the two—without conclusion.

Read more: 7 best-selling books of 2024

An Offer From A Gentleman (2001)

Benedict Bridgerton, the protagonist of this novel, is enamored with the enigmatic Sophie, a housemaid with a cruel stepmother, at his mother's well-acclaimed masquerade prom. The concept, taken from Cinderella, is that Benedict falls for Sophie.

However, Sophie contemplates ending their romance when the clock strikes midnight. It concludes with Benedict getting determined to find and marry her.

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (2002)

In the fourth book of this series, Bridgerton witnesses Penelope Featherington getting her dues. The book's main focus is on the fact, “Will they or won't" they?"—showcasing the relationship between her and Colin Bridgerton, her crush since the beginning of the series. Later, Colin is seen reciprocating after his return from a trip abroad.

To Sir Phillip, With Love (2003)

With Eloise Bridgerton’s turn to find love, she discovers it in a far-fetched place, in Sir Phillip. He, being a rough-around-the-edges brute who is contrasting to the other London gentlemen, competes for Eloise's attention. The fifth book concludes with a question: will Sir Philip be successful in wooing Eloise or not?

Read more: How many Dune books are there? Everything to know about the science fiction series that's trending

When He Was Wicked (2004)

After the rendezvous between the playboy Michael Stirling and Francesca Bridgerton, his heart skips a beat. Though Francesca is set to marry her cousin, Michael is seen hell-bent on persuading her. Years later, circumstances change, and a relationship prospect is back on the table.

But Francesca only thinks of Michael as a friend—until one passionate night, they both strike a similar chord, and something blossoms. The sixth book concludes by seeding this question in the reader's mind.

It’s In His Kiss (2005)

In the seventh book, the readers get to follow the romantic journey of Hyacinth, the youngest member of the Bridgerton family, with Gareth St. Clair. Gareth seeks Hyacinth's assistance in translating his family's diary, which holds crucial information and long-held family secrets.

On the Way To The Wedding (2006)

The book series Bridgerton, now brimming with varied points of interest, never fails to mesmerize the readers by providing the concept of a love triangle. Gregory Bridgerton is seen on one side in love with Miss Hermione Watson (whose heart belongs to someone else); her best friend, Lady Lucinda Abernathy, disapproves of this relationship. Lucinda decides to help Gregory win the heart of Hermione.

Along the way, though, Lucinda falls for Gregory, but with a small catch! Lucinda is likewise engaged to someone else, but his identity is never disclosed.

The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013)

This ninth and final novel consists of a series of epilogues that take place, following the original eight Bridgerton books.

Read more: 7 Best Agatha Christie books to read in 2024

The best-selling Bridgerton books, based on a periodic drama full of romance and intrigue, are worth a read to quench the readers' literary thirst. The series adaptation of some of the Bridgerton books are available on Netflix.