Which book will Bridgerton season 3 be based on? Explored

Bridgerton season 3 will be based on Julia Quinn's novel, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton." The series' first season was based on the first novel, "The Duke and I," which followed Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke's story. In contrast, the second season was based on the second novel in the series, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which followed the story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

Following this book order, Bridgerton season 3 should have been based on the third novel in the series, "An Offer from a Gentleman," which followed Benedict Bridgerton's story. However, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" follows the story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, whose story is the center of the fourth novel.

Bridgerton season 3 will hit the screens in two parts. The first part will premiere on May 16, 2024, while the second part of the season will premiere on June 13, 2024. Fans can stream the episodes after their release on Netflix.

Which book will Bridgerton season 3 be based on?

The fourth book in Julia Quinn's novel series set in the Regency Era is the base for the upcoming season of the Netflix period drama series. Bridgerton season 3 will follow the plot of the fourth book in the series, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton."

What is the plot of Romancing Mister Bridgerton?

"Romancing Mister Bridgerton" witnesses the long friendship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, which finally turns into a budding romance. It is no news that Penelope Featherington has been head over heels for Colin Bridgerton since she was sixteen. Many interactions between them in the previous seasons have been proof of that.

She considers herself a spinster, having made peace with the possibility that Colin Bridgerton may never court her or be interested in her romantically. She, however, still strives to keep their friendship intact. In this book, when Colin Bridgerton returns to London after his travels, he finds himself looking at Penelope Featherington as he has never before.

Simultaneously, Penelope struggles to conceal her identity as Lady Whistledown from the Ton, who is obsessed with uncovering the identity of this mysterious gossip columnist. Colin and Penelope decide to work together to unmask Lady Whistledown, as Penelope sees this as an opportunity to share more meetings with him. As they work this out together, their bond strengthens.

Things take an unexpected turn when Lady Danbury announces a reward for unveiling Lady Whistledown. Since Colin is known to be a talented writer, he ends up being suspected. Penelope defends him, leading to a buildup of tension in their interactions. They eventually share a kiss that contributes even more to the tension between the two.

Their bond starts to falter, and Colin seeks to apologize to Penelope. He follows her when she's making a trip to a less posh part of the city, where he discovers her long-hidden secret and her identity as Lady Whistledown. During their argument, he confronts her and eventually proposes.

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton season 3 cast will feature many familiar faces from the previous seasons, and some new actors will join as well. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will be reprising their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, who will be in the lead roles this time.

Actors like Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Ruth Gemmell will also be reprising their roles as the much-known members of the Bridgerton family. Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will also return to the season as Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury. Three new actors —Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and Harry Dankworth will be joining the cast this season.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 arrives on Netflix on May 16 2024.