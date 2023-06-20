Bridgerton season 3: Tentative release date, plot, and everything we know so far

In the highly anticipated Season 3 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, viewers can expect more gossip, scandal, and intrigue that will leave the ton in shock. This season will delve into the tumultuous love story between Miss Penelope Featherington and Mr. Colin Bridgerton, a relationship that has been years in the making.

While loosely following the plot of Julia Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel in the book series, Season 3 promises unexpected twists and turns that will surprise even the most devoted fans.

Bridgerton season 3 tentative release date and cast details

The filming for Season 3 concluded in March 2023, indicating that the season will likely premiere in late fall or early winter of the same year. Fans might even be treated to a Christmas release, similar to the first season.

As a flagship show for the streaming platform, all two seasons of the show can be binged on Netflix to catch up on the series or refresh one's memory before Season 3 arrives. While there isn't a trailer for Season 3 yet, Netflix did release a brief spot in July 2022 to announce the beginning of production for the new season.

In terms of the cast, Season 3 will feature some familiar faces while also introducing new additions. The majority of the Bridgerton siblings will be returning, including Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Colin (Luke Newton).

Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Viscount Anthony, joined by Simone Ashley as his wife, Viscountess Kate. Nicola Coughlan will return as the devious Penelope Featherington, while Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains will also reprise their roles as members of the Featherington family. Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, and Ruth Gemmell will return as Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte, and Violet Bridgerton, respectively.

However, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne in Season 1, will not be returning for Season 3. Actress Phoebe Dynevor confirmed this news in January, expressing her excitement to watch the upcoming season as a viewer. Nonetheless, this departure opens up opportunities for other characters to shine, including new series addition Hannah Dodd, who will replace Ruby Stokes as the "elusive" Francesca Bridgerton.

Season 3 of the show is helmed by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who previously worked as the executive story editor on the series. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica continue to serve as executive producers. The first photos from Season 3 were unveiled during Netflix's Tudum fan event, showcasing the chemistry between Penelope and Colin.

What is the plot of Bridgerton season 3?

The plot of Season 3 revolves around Penelope's decision to move on from her unrequited love for Colin. Determined to find a husband who respects her independence and supports her double life as Lady Whistledown, Penelope's attempts to enter the marriage market face numerous challenges.

Meanwhile, Colin returns from his travels with newfound confidence and aspiration to regain Penelope's friendship. However, as their relationship evolves, Colin must confront his true feelings for Penelope. Alongside their story, viewers will witness the rift between Penelope and Eloise, as well as the struggles of keeping Penelope's identity as Lady Whistledown a secret.

For a long time, Penelope has harbored deep feelings for Colin, remaining devoted to him as a friend, despite his constant overlooking of her and failure to see her as anything more. However, during the final episode of Season 2, Penelope overhears Colin conversing with his companions, boldly declaring that he "would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington."

This revelation sets Penelope on a new path, determined to find a husband in Season 3 who will respect her agency and support her ongoing mission as Lady Whistledown. As the season unfolds, viewers will witness captivating plotlines, new cast additions, and an array of surprises.

Bridgerton season 3 is expected to release in late 2023.

