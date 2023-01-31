Netflix series Bridgerton: What role did Phoebe Dynevor play?

There is some sad news for Bridgerton and Phoebe Dynevor fans across the globe. The show's heartthrob, Phoebe Dynevor, has confirmed that she will not be returning for the third season of the show.

Sadly, this comes right before the network was getting ready for a big season. Phoebe Dynevor artfully portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, making her one of the most exciting characters in the show.

Formally known as Daphne Bridgerton in the show, Phoebe's character was the fourth eldest child of the Bridgerton family. She was also the eldest daughter.

Her character evolved significantly over the past two seasons and fans were surely hoping to see much more from the brilliant actress. In an interview with Screen Rant, Phoebe said:

"Sadly not in season three,...Potentially in the future. But in season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

This comes quite naturally in the script as Regé-Jean Page, who played Daphne's lover and eventual husband Simon Basset, left the role after the first season and does not plan to return to the show. Read on for more details.

More about Phoebe Dynevor and her role in Bridgerton

Daphne Bridgerton (portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor) was one of the most prominent characters in Bridgerton season 1. Not only did her character have an elaborate backstory that ranged years, but she was also one of the most integral parts of the ongoing narrative of Bridgerton season 2.

While fans had expected much more from the character, the story will sadly come to a halt for now. However, Phoebe Dynevor did not explicitly state that she would never return to the show.

Daphne has the title of Duchess of Hastings and has waited for years to make the picture-perfect wedding dream come true. She later married Simon Basset after meeting him at Lady Danbury's ball as she was trying to escape the attention of Nigel Berbrooke.

Their love story was an important part of the first season of the show and laid the foundation for the storylines that followed.

The second season followed a different couple, with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) taking the centre stage. In the upcoming third season, another new couple will become the centerpiece of the well-decorated Bridgerton.

According to reports, the third season will follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). However, all the other characters will remain in the third season, according to the showrunners.

Apart from the showrunners, Nicola Coughlan also confirmed the news during a Netflix panel discussion. She said:

"I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two...I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it,...I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Bridgerton has a huge ensemble cast with some very big names. it includes Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.

It also includes Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, among many others.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

