Bridgerton season 3 release: Official clip reveals romantic storyline between Penelope and Colin

Bridgerton Season 3 marks the return of Netflix's popular historical drama, scheduled to premiere in two parts: the first on May 16, 2024, followed by the second on June 13, 2024. The series, based on Julia Quinn's novels, continues to enchant audiences.

The next season is about Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and how their relationship changes. It's a story of unrequited love and finding themselves. There's a new clip out that shows the intense emotions and chemistry between them.

The series, known for its visuals, storylines, and remarkable performances, is sure to leave an impression on viewers worldwide. It explores themes of romance, scandal, and juicy gossip in 19th-century England.

Bridgerton season 3: New Valentine's Day video shows Colin and Penelope getting closer

Netflix dropped a video of the love story of Colin and Penelope from Bridgerton season 3 just in time for Valentine's Day. Penelope goes up to Colin and talks to him about why he's not interested in pursuing her.

She tells him that she overheard him saying he would never court her at her mom's ball, and it hurt her. Colin tries to make Penelope feel better, but she is still upset about being the subject of gossip in high society.

Colin (L) and Penelope (R) are played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)

Despite her efforts to change her whole wardrobe, the gossip continues to bother her. The video shows Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) sharing intimate moments, suggesting that their friendship might be turning into something deeper.

It's about Penelope being open and vulnerable while Colin is there to provide comfort. As fans wait for Bridgerton season 3 to drop, this Valentine's Day teaser gives a sneak peek into what's in store for Colin and Penelope's love story.

Colin and Penelope's history before Bridgerton season 3

In Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love story mostly plays out in Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Penelope has been crushing on Colin's brother for ages, without realizing that Colin has developed feelings for her.

Things get interesting when Penelope finds out Colin's biggest secret, and the latter finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, the famous gossip writer. Even though Colin and Penelope didn't get each other at first, they ended up becoming close friends.

Penelope (R) has a double life as a gossip columnist (Image via Netflix)

Penelope has to put up with all the rumors and her family's expectations, but she keeps her true feelings hidden. But then Colin suddenly realizes he has feelings for Penelope, and everything between them changes in Bridgerton season 3.

They fall in love in the end. They get married and start a family together. Throughout their relationship, they encounter challenges and misunderstandings. Eventually, they have deep conversations that strengthen their love for each other.

Final thoughts

The new Netflix clip for season 3 features an intense moment between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The tension between them is palpable as Penelope questions Colin's intentions and shows her vulnerable side. This scene gives a taste of the complex relationships and deep emotions fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts, with part 1 premiering on May 16 and part 2 premiering on June 13 exclusively on Netflix.

