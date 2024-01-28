Where was Feud: Capote vs. The Swans shot? Filming locations explored 

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans invites viewers into the lavish realm of mid-20th-century New York's elite in an exploration of the dramatic relationships and extravagant lifestyles.

This show takes fans right into the glitzy world of Manhattan's high society, where they get a sneak peek into Truman Capote's life. This includes his fabulous group of women, "The Swans." From fancy apartments to posh restaurants, every place gives a glimpse into a glamorous era from the past.

Fans can now get to explore the legendary filming locations of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, where every little detail is carefully crafted to bring the drama and sophistication of this captivating time to life on the screen.

A complete list of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans filming locations

1. Babe and William Paley's Upper East Side Apartment

Located in Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, the residence of Babe and William Paley offers a glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the wealthy in New York. Designed by renowned interior decorator Billy Baldwin, the house boasts extravagant rooms and a valuable art collection that reflects the couple's taste and wealth.

Every detail, from the bright yellow walls to the shelves filled with high-end books, transports visitors to the affluent Upper East Side of Manhattan during the 1960s and 1970s.

2. Truman Capote's United Nations Plaza Apartment

The show captures the days gone by (Image via IMDb)

The United Nations Plaza apartment, filmed at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, showcases Capote's unique style with its luxurious and playful decor. The apartment offers stunning views of the East River and the United Nations.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans features a Victorian rosewood sofa and a carefully curated collection of decorator items that reflect Capote's personality and creativity.

3. La Côte Basque

The opulence drips in every scene (Image via IMDb)

La Côte Basque is depicted as a hotbed of gossip and drama in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, with meticulously designed interiors reminiscent of a glamorous and scandalous era.

The restaurant was a popular hangout for notable individuals such as Jacqueline Kennedy and the controversial "swans," where they would hold clandestine gatherings and influence the New York social scene.

4. Kenneth Salon

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans shows New York in the 1960s-70s (Image via IMDb)

Kenneth Salon embodies sophistication and style in the show, reminiscent of the luxurious beauty scene in 1960s and 70s New York. The salon's portrayal captures the essence of upscale and expensive Manhattan salons, showcasing intricate and glamorous hairstyles.

5. Plaza Hotel Ballroom

Truman Capote said the Swans inpisred his work (Image via IMDb)

The Plaza Hotel Ballroom, known for its rich history and impressive beauty, was the venue for Capote's iconic Black and White Ball. The ballroom is adorned with luxurious decorations and traditional elegance, providing a perfect backdrop for New York's wealthy and influential individuals.

Every aspect of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, including the meticulously chosen guest list and diverse array of costumes, vividly recreates a notable event in American upper-class society.

6. Steiner Studios, Brooklyn

Feud pays attention to its set design (Image via IMDb)

Steiner Studios in Brooklyn is the hub for the production of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The studio has meticulously crafted sets and brought famous places to life, creating an authentic world for Truman Capote and The Swans.

Through its attention to detail and distinctive storytelling, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans transports viewers to a bygone era of luxury, scandal, and deception, truly capturing the essence of New York's elite society in every scene.

Final thoughts

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is available to stream on FX and Hulu. This allows viewers to delve into the intricacies of Truman Capote's life and his relationships with elite socialists "The Swans."

The show takes viewers on a journey through betrayal, ambition, and the world of high society in New York City. With amazing acting and beautifully recreated sets, it transports fans to a glamorous era full of scandals and mystery.

If fans are into historical dramas or fascinated by the intricacies of human relationships, Feud promises to be an unforgettable show.

