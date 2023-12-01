Who is Tree Paine? Deuxmoi memes erupt as Taylor Swift's publicist rips into gossip site over Joe Alwyn marriage claim 

Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they call themselves, were left in a frenzy on Thursday, November 30, after Tree Paine, Swift’s long-term publicist, put Deuxmoi on blast. Paine took to X (formerly Twitter) to shut down rumors of the singer getting married to her ex-boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn.

Swifties did not expect Paine to respond, which caused a frenzy online. On Thursday, the publicist responded to a Deuxmoi post where the popular gossip page addressed an anonymous message about Swift not breaking up with Alwyn in 2022. The message also put Deuxmoi on blast by ridiculing their marriage claims. In response, Deuxmoi said in an Instagram story:

“I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song, but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Here's the complete post:

Deuxmoi claims Taylor Swift was married to Joe Alwyn (Image via treepaine/X)

In response, Tree Paine claimed that the page was spreading “fabricated lies.” She also clarified that there were no marriages or ceremonies “of any kind.”

“It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,” she said.

Tree Paine slammed Deuxmoi for spreading "fabricated lies" (Image via treepaine/X)

Tree Paine plays a significant role in Taylor Swift's career

Tree Paine is the founder of Premium PR. She first met the Invisible Strings singer in 2007 while working at Warner Music. The publicist was the organization’s senior vice president. She oversaw the publicity for the company’s country and Christian divisions.

After Swift met and bonded with Paine, the latter quit the organization to launch her own business, with the pop star being her first client. According to news.com.au, Paine has been heading Swift’s team since 2014. Before this, the 58-year-old worked at Interscope Records in 1995. She worked with legends like Nine Inch Nails and No Doubt during her tenure.

Tree Paine debuted in the Swift-verse in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana. Describing her work, The Cut claimed Paine had built a reputation as a “quiet but ferocious PR pitbull.”

Since then, Paine has also seemingly made a public statement while defending Taylor Swift. This comes after Kim Kardashian claimed that Swift had given Kanye West permission to rap- “I made that bi*ch famous,” in reference to the pop star.

During the Eras Tour concert film premiere, Swift hinted that Tree Paine had played a huge role in her career. When a photographer on the red carpet asked the Ready For It singer to pose for some stand-alone pictures, Swift shouted while referring to Paine:

“See that redhead over there? She tells me what to do!”

Due to Swift’s evident reliance on the publicist, Swifties have taken a liking to Paine as well.

“Ended flopmoi with the click of a button”: Netizens in a frenzy after Tree Paine throws Deuxmoi under the bus

Internet users were manically tweeting after Paine addressed Deuxmoi’s claims. Many could not believe that the publicist publicly debunked Deuxmoi’s rumors. A few hilarious tweets read:

In response to Paine’s statement, Deuxmoi took to their official Instagram account to say that Paine’s phrase “pain and trauma” were “strong words.” The post also called the singer and Paine “livid.”

Deuxmoi responds to Paine’s statement (Image via deuxmoi/Instagram)

Paine had not spoken about the controversy yet again at the time of writing this article.