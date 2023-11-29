“The graduates have to write thesis on their exes”: Harvard University reportedly offering the course “Taylor Swift and Her World” splits internet

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter now has a course dedicated to her in the prestigious school of Harvard University. The course, titled Taylor Swift and Her World, will be taught by professor, poet, and critic Stephanie Burt.

The curriculum includes the literary merit behind the pop star's music, the business end of her tour success as well as the former relationships that provided most of her musical inspiration, as per Billboard.

Netizens react to Taylor's new Harvard course. (Images via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens reacted to the new Harvard studies which is set to be available to students in 2024. Swifties were delighted by the news, while some people were mocking the same on social media platforms.

Netizens react to new Taylor Swift course at Harvard University available in 2024

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift has become a part of school for University students as both Harvard and the University of Florida (UF) have announced new courses studying Swift for 2024. Harvard University is offering Taylor Swift and Her World while UF's course title is Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and other iconic female artists.

The Ivy League institution Harvard will provide the course in 2024 and they will come on the heels of a massive year for Swift, who ends the global Eras Tour next December, as per Complex. The instructor Stephanie Burt will concentrate on "fan culture, celebrity culture, adolescence, adulthood and appropriation." She has also added recognition for older artists who served as pop icon's inspiration like Dolly Parton.

The course description states,

"We will move through Swift's own catalog, including hits, deep cuts, outtakes, re-recordings, considering songwriting as its own art, distinct from poems recited or silently read."

The curriculum will also take a dive into Taylor Swift's relationship inspirations which include fellow artists from Harry Styles to Jake Gyllenhaal. The artist has made many hits allegedly referring to her exes as per People, something she has opened up about on many occasions.

Some of the songs include End Game, Delicate, King of My Heart, Dress, Call It What You Want, New Year's Day, Lover, Cruel Summer, I Think He Knows, and Paper Rings.

Expand Tweet

Taylor, a 12-time Grammy winner, has made several chart-topping songs and albums. She has made an economic impact everywhere with her Eras Tour stops and broken records at the box office. She has even brought new fans to the NFL with her relationship with Travis Kelce, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Burt told The Crimson,

"We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet. Why would you not have a course on that?"

Netizens have reacted to Harvard University's new Swift course. Some have expressed their excitement on the matter while some are skeptical and disagree with the institution about the artist's impact.

Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour began in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and is set to end in 2024. According to estimates from Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management at Babson College, the singer stands to make over $4.1 billion from this tour, as reported by The Washington Post.

A projected gross of $2.2 billion was estimated from North American ticket sales alone. Hundreds of millions of streams reached a nearly 80% spike in those listening to her music catalog.

Other Universities including the University of Texas, Arizona State University, Stanford University, and UC Berkeley are providing classes on Swift, Swifties, and the culture.