Bridgerton season 3: Expected release window, Netflix status, plot, and more

Bridgerton season 3, the enchanting Regency-era saga, is set to take the world by storm. The intricate dance of romance, scandal, and societal intrigue continues, with a spotlight on the charming Colin Bridgerton. While the actual footage of Bridgerton season 3 remains shrouded in mystery, the cast has generously offered glimpses into the making of the highly anticipated season.

During Netflix's TUDUM event, Claudia Jessie and Luke Newton, portraying Eloise and Colin Bridgerton, engaged in a creative session that provided fans with a sneak peek into their characters. Nicola Coughlan joined the duo for the revelation of the first episode title and shared initial details about the upcoming season.

As fans eagerly await the unfolding drama in the Ton, in this article, we delve into the expected release date, Netflix status, plot intricacies, and the notable cast changes that promise to make Bridgerton season 3 an unmissable chapter.

Bridgerton season 3 is expected to release next year

While the exact release date for Bridgerton season 3 remains elusive, in an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the Lady Danbury actress, Adjoa Andoh confirmed that the Regency-era drama is set to grace our screens in 2024.

Expand Tweet

The delay, attributed to the SAG-AFTRA strike rules, now lifted, comes as a relief and a thrill to fans who have been enamored by the romantic escapades and societal intrigues of the Bridgerton family.

Will Bridgerton season 3 be on Netflix?

The streaming giant, which has been the exclusive platform for the Bridgerton saga, will continue to be the go-to destination for viewers eager to witness the unfolding romance, scandal, and societal spectacle that defines the world of the Ton.

All 16 episodes of Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 are available to watch on Netflix. The platform also confirmed there would be a season 4 of Bridgerton at the same time it had confirmed season 3.

Who is not returning to Bridgerton season 3?

The heart of Bridgerton lies in its captivating cast, and season 3 promises a delightful mix of familiar faces and fresh talent. Season 3 bids adieu to Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, making way for Hannah Dodd of Anatomy of a Scandal fame.

Stokes departed to pursue another Netflix project, Lockwood & Co. The absence of Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne in season 3, confirmed by the actress herself, might mark a shift in the Bridgerton family dynamics.

However, the return of Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, alongside Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma, ensures a continuation of the Bridgerton saga. Nicola Coughlan, the clandestine gossip writer Lady Whistledown, takes center stage alongside Luke Newton, portraying the affable Colin Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 3: What to expect

The new season deviates from the book collection's timeline. Nicola Coughlan spilled the beans in May 2022, confirming that this season would delve into the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The Netflix series, straying from the third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, opts for the fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

The official synopsis paints a vivid picture of season 3's central plot. Penelope Featherington, having abandoned her infatuation with Colin Bridgerton, sets her sights on securing a husband who will grant her independence.

Meanwhile, Colin returns with a newfound confidence, seeking to mend his friendship with Penelope. However, as his mentoring takes an unexpected turn, the dynamics between them become entangled with emotions beyond friendship.

Amidst societal scrutiny and Penelope's Lady Whistledown alter ego, the plot promises a rollercoaster of emotions and revelations.