"Someone needs to stop them"- Fans apprehensive as Netflix announces My Hero Academia live-action adaptation

After creating quite the splash and even impressing casual anime viewers with One Piece, Netflix is now on the way to making another live-action adaptation, My Hero Academia. With talks around for quite a while and the series reportedly in development for a year now, producer Joby Harold confirmed the news in a recent interview.

While the exact nature of My Hero Academia's live-action adaptation is unknown, Jacob Harold confirmed that it was in the works while talking about his other show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a recent Apple TV+ show based around the mythical Godzilla. Speaking about the My Hero Academia adaptation, Harold said:

"Absolutely. It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one...I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it... It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it."

He further emphasized that he was currently actively working on this project.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Netflix live-action adaptation (Image via X)

Though this seems like good news for anime fans, most were not pleased with Netflix's attempt at converting another anime into live-action, especially with so many underwhelming projects in the past.

How are fans reacting to My Hero Academia live-action adaptation?

Netflix has recently started a trend of adapting existing material, especially anime-based ones. While this approach has met the approval of many viewers, it hasn't been as well-received among most anime enthusiasts thus far.

My Hero Academia is among the most popular manga and anime series for most anime fans. And with Netflix's announcement, fans weren't shy from expressing their lack of trust in Netflix in this process of adaptation.

Currently, hardly any details about the My Hero Academia adaptation are available. It has yet to be confirmed whether the Netflix adaptation will be a series or a film.

But if things are currently panning out, more details about the same should be available soon.