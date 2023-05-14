"Netflix is continuing their trend": Lockwood & Co. cancellation leaves fans "devastated"

A haunting series filled with mystery and unsupervised young detectives, Lockwood & Co. quickly became a beacon of solace in a spectral world. Shockingly, Netflix recently canceled this supernatural series after one season, an abrupt decision that left its vast fandom devastated.

Jonathan Smidt @JW_Smidt @JonathanAStroud Ugh, the show was brilliant, sad that Netflix is continuing their trend of not renewing great shows -_- @JonathanAStroud Ugh, the show was brilliant, sad that Netflix is continuing their trend of not renewing great shows -_-

The official confirmation from Complete Fiction, the production company, arrived as a heartbreaking statement:

"With a heavy heart, we announce that Lockwood and Co will not return for a second series...To the fans- to Lock Nation- you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show."

The statement also noted:

"We are particularly proud of the gifted young actors who brought Jonathan’s beloved fictional characters to the screen with such warmth, charm and vulnerability. Ruby, Cameron and Ali were our perfect Lucy, Lockwood and George. We couldn’t have asked for a more dedicated or talented trio. All three are superstars and we can’t wait to see them shine in the dazzling bright future that undoubtedly awaits them."

With the news of the show's cancellation, a void has been left in the hearts of fans: a void once filled with anticipation for the next ghostly adventure.

Fans of Lockwood & Co. resort to social media to express their shock and outrage at the cancellation announcement

The fandom was truly blindsided by the news of the show's cancellation. Lockwood & Co., a beacon in a spectral world for many, left its viewers in deep loss with its sudden demise. The strong emotional connection with the series spurred campaigns to 'save' it.

Social media platforms were flooded with expressions of disappointment, shock, and sadness. How could they cancel such a unique show?, a distraught fan lamented on Twitter. The story was just getting started, another shared on a fan forum.

As the reactions continue to pour in, the cancellation has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans revisiting their favorite moments from the show and cherishing the experiences it offered. See some reactions below:

ꪶꪖꪹꪖ @mischiev_worlds @JonathanAStroud This is so disappointing- especially because we know that they canceled this for another/new series, which will also probably not be picked up after its first season. We’ve also always known that Netflix is in it for the money, - @JonathanAStroud This is so disappointing- especially because we know that they canceled this for another/new series, which will also probably not be picked up after its first season. We’ve also always known that Netflix is in it for the money, -

Maryapot @marypot

has a lot to answer for @JonathanAStroud Jonathan I’m so sorry. It was a brilliantly produced show. My kids and I are utterly devastated by this. Daughter feeling grief like she’s lost a friend. @NetflixUK has a lot to answer for @JonathanAStroud Jonathan I’m so sorry. It was a brilliantly produced show. My kids and I are utterly devastated by this. Daughter feeling grief like she’s lost a friend. @NetflixUK has a lot to answer for

𝘑𝘪𝘮 𝘈𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘴𝘶! 𝕃𝕀𝕍ℝ𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕍𝕆: 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟛 @jimanotsu @JonathanAStroud I'm gutted! I am a reader of yours since Bartimaeus and got so happy with L&C, I was so certain of it being renewed because even here in Brazil I saw friends talking about and falling in love with the characters. =/ @JonathanAStroud I'm gutted! I am a reader of yours since Bartimaeus and got so happy with L&C, I was so certain of it being renewed because even here in Brazil I saw friends talking about and falling in love with the characters. =/

Lauren C Davies @lozzadavies @JonathanAStroud Noooooooo!!! My 9 year-old will be devastated! He is obsessed with your books and this show and could not wait for the next series. He tells everyone about it & even did a school presentation on Lockwood & Co. Brilliant young actors too. Such a shame. :( @JonathanAStroud Noooooooo!!! My 9 year-old will be devastated! He is obsessed with your books and this show and could not wait for the next series. He tells everyone about it & even did a school presentation on Lockwood & Co. Brilliant young actors too. Such a shame. :(

francisco @frrancisconetto @JonathanAStroud The same thing that happened with 1899, happens now with Lockwood. Netflix didn't lift a finger to promote it, so it's difficult for the series to reach the "necessary numbers" for a renewal @JonathanAStroud The same thing that happened with 1899, happens now with Lockwood. Netflix didn't lift a finger to promote it, so it's difficult for the series to reach the "necessary numbers" for a renewal 😔

Eldritch Elf 💙💛🦇🧭 Trigun Spoilers @armouredescort



I can see the influence the show has had as ALL of the books have huge waiting lists at the library! Thank you for writing it & thank you to the series team for a great show! @JonathanAStroud So crushing to see such a fantastic show get tossed aside by @netflix but that’s the norm for them now.I can see the influence the show has had as ALL of the books have huge waiting lists at the library! Thank you for writing it & thank you to the series team for a great show! @JonathanAStroud So crushing to see such a fantastic show get tossed aside by @netflix but that’s the norm for them now.I can see the influence the show has had as ALL of the books have huge waiting lists at the library! Thank you for writing it & thank you to the series team for a great show!

A closer look at Lockwood & Co.: Cast and plot

Belle | lockwood&co era 💔 @mixleven i’ll become the Lockwood and Co cast + Jonathan’s biggest supporter till the day i die i’ll become the Lockwood and Co cast + Jonathan’s biggest supporter till the day i die 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/rB3aSUOVi9

Set in an alternative London overrun with ghosts visible only to the young, Lockwood & Co. offered a unique venture in the realm of supernatural thrillers. Joe Cornish's adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's Lockwood & Co. brought this unique narrative to life.

The series showcased a stellar cast, including Ruby Stokes of Bridgerton fame, and newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, who delivered commendable performances. Stokes portrayed Lucy Carlyle, a supremely gifted psychic, while Chapman embodied the mysterious and rebellious Anthony Lockwood.

Hadji-Heshmati's eccentric portrayal of George Karim added a unique flair to the trio. With the sudden cancellation, their character arcs remain unresolved, leaving fans yearning for closure.

Netflix's recent cancellation spree sparks outrage among fans

Neil @darthmorley In a competitive streaming world, @netflix cancelling #LockwoodandCo may have made my mind up as to which platform to cancel to save some £. Time & again great shows are cancelled by Netflix after 1 season. Their model for success is so narrow how does any show have a chance now? In a competitive streaming world, @netflix cancelling #LockwoodandCo may have made my mind up as to which platform to cancel to save some £. Time & again great shows are cancelled by Netflix after 1 season. Their model for success is so narrow how does any show have a chance now? https://t.co/TlYezzJqUt

Netflix's cancellation of Lockwood & Co. follows a worrying trend, adding to fans' ire. Notable shows like National Treasure: Edge of History, The Winchesters, and Fantasy Island have also been recently axed due to reasons like low viewership or the writers' strike.

Last month, Netflix canceled Freeridge along with other one-season shows like 1899 and Blockbuster. Notably, Netflix has canceled over 60 shows post their debut season since 2016, including popular 2022 originals such as First Kill and Partner Track. This trend persisted into 2023, with abrupt cancellations of Sex/Life and Inside Job, causing further disappointment among viewers.

Lockwood & Co. aired its eight episodes on Netflix on January 27, 2023. Complete Fiction expressed gratitude for the experience, despite the fans' disappointment. The show may be over, but the books and friendships endure, as does the significant impact and memories it created among its fans.

