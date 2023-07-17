"You all are just jealous": Fans slam Ariana Grande wedding ring speculation as Jonathan Bailey picture go viral

American singer Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding again at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, sparking rumors about her alleged marriage troubles with her husband Dalton Gomez. On July 16, the 30-year-old star was seen sitting between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey while enjoying the tennis tournament.

For the match, Grande kept it casual and donned a grey jumper, and shades, with a white cap, while her hair was bleached blonde and styled into curls. In the pictures that went viral, Ariana can be seen reacting to several moments during the tennis match, one where she covered her mouth with her right hand while her left, noticeably without a ring, rested on her lap.

The photos from the Wimbledon finals sparked wild reactions online with many people speculating if Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are having marital issues.

However, some fans came to the singer's defense slamming speculations that Grande is having issues in her marriage, as her pictures with Jonathan Bailey went viral.

Twitter reacts to speculations on Ariana Grande's "ringless" viral pictures

After the pictures of Ariana Grande without her wedding ring went viral, Twitterati started speculating if she was facing marital troubles with Dalton Gomez. However, several users came to her defense, with some saying it is not necessary to wear a wedding ring all the time.

Others urged people to leave her alone while pointing out that she has had the longest relationship with Dalton.

mae 🫧🤍 @loveletters2hvn i hope y’all realise ariana has been with dalton longer than ANY of her ex’s but people still say they don’t trust him and that her fleeting old relationships were better

Ariana Grande was last seen wearing her wedding ring in April 2023 during Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London, UK. She has also refrained from sharing her personal life on social media in the past months, and her ring has also been missing from some of her posts.

However, while celebrating her second anniversary in May 2023, she took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture with Dalton.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were first spotted together in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic began. The duo have kept details about their relationship under wraps so it is not known how they crossed paths.

They tied the knot in March 2021 at her Montecito, California, residence, after Dalton proposed to Grande in December 2020.

She was previously linked to Big Sean, Pete Davidson, and the late rapper Mac Miller.