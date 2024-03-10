“I remember being so exhausted” - Alex Bregman's wife takes trip down memory lane reminiscing son Knox's toddler years

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros are capping off their preparation for the regular season as they near Opening Day (March 28). His wife, Reagan, has shared plenty of memories this offseason and recently, she took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their son, Knox's toddler years.

Reagan shared a throwback post with Knox and talked about how she would get exhausted a year ago when he used to wake up at night.

"A year ago today," Reagan wrote in her story. "Such a sweet time but I remember being so exhausted because Knox woke up at 4:15 every morning, & at night sometimes. What a journey it's been."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram story

Reagan and Alex got engaged in January 2020 and married the following December. Reagan's son, Knox Samuel, was born less than two years later, on August 1, 2022.

Alex Bregman has set his sights on World Series and says 'It’s why I play the game'

Third baseman Alex Bregman is entering a big season. He is entering the final year of his contract and may not be with the Astros after this term. However, he isn't thinking about anything apart from 'getting back to October.'

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now.”

Bregman, who made his debut in 2017, has won two World Series and has contributed immensely over the years for the Astros.

"What I know is how close we’ve come to playing in seven World Series while I’ve been here,” he said. “How many times we were just one game away. It’s something that drives everybody in this room and makes us want to do it again.”

Last month, Astros extended second baseman Jose Altuve to a five-year, $125 million contract extension. Astros general manager Dana Brown said that they would extend Bregman with an offer, however, the timeline of the same wasn't decide.

Nonetheless, either way, it's a big year for Alex Bregman.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.