“Cutest humans” - Alex Bregman’s wife shares father-son bonding moment as Astros star poses with little slugger Knox with pepsi

Houston Astros star infielder Alex Bregman had a cute moment with his son Knox. In an Instagram story shared by Bregman's wife Reagan, the father-son duo poses adorably while sipping soda on the bleachers.

"Cutest humans," she wrote in the post.

Alex Bregman with his son Knox

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the past few days, the family has been spotted spending time with each other amid Bregman's baseball schedule.

Just a few days ago, Bregman shared another adorable moment with his son, fielding ground balls with him. The Astros star suggested that it was his wife's job to teach their son how to catch grounders.

Alex Bregman, future New Yorker?

At the moment, Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman has yet to sign an extension. His contract will expire at the end of the 2024 season and as per Astros general manager Dana Brown, they have yet to discuss a deal that will see him extend his time at Space City.

With this thought, MLB Insider Joel Sherman heavily speculates that Bregman could be in the center of a tug-of-war between the New York Yankees and New York Mets. After all, both teams seem like a perfect landing spot for the third baseman.

Championship Series: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, Game Three

Expand Tweet

"Astros’ Alex Bregman could be at the center of uptick in Mets-Yankees free agency battles https://trib.al/VtdRtmu" - @nypost

Both New York teams are shallow in terms of talent at third base. The Mets have Ronny Mauricio (injured) and Brett Baty manning the post. The Yankees have 35-year-old DJ LeMahieu and youngster Oswald Peraza.

The Mets appear to be rebuilding after underperforming in recent seasons, despite spending money on big players. Bregman's arrival in 2025 might put them back in contention for the playoffs as early as 2026.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are expected to contend for a World Series title this year. With LeMahieu aging, Peraza requiring time to grow, and Josh Donaldson retiring, the signing of a multiple-time World Series-winning third baseman could be just what the team needs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.