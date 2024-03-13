7 of Liane Moriarty's books of all time

Liane Moriarty's books often delve into the complexities of human relationships, family dynamics, and the secrets that lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary lives. Often highly acclaimed among the most avid book lovers, this Australian author has stirred the literary world with her thought-provoking and emotional plotlines.

Thanks to Liane's masterful storytelling and keen insight into the human psyche, this master novelist has garnered a loyal following of readers worldwide.

From Big Little Lies, now HBO's famous TV series, to The Husband's Secret, Liane Moriarty's books have invariably topped bestseller lists and flared lively back-and-forths among book clubs and bookworms.

The top 7 Liane Moriarty's books of time immemorial

Liane Moriarty's books are a combination of mystery, drama, and wit, making them both truly exhilarating and delightful. Whether readers are seasoned fans of Liane Moriarty's books or new to her juicy twists, they are bound to find themselves immersed in a world full of emotional severity and timeless plots. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven must-read Liane Moriarty's books of all time.

Three Wishes (2004)

The Last Anniversary (2006)

What Alice Forgot (2010)

The Hypnotist’s Love Story (2011)

The Husband’s Secret (2013)

Big Little Lies (2014)

Truly Madly Guilty (2016)

1) Three Wishes (2004)

This is Liane Moriarty's debut novel that overcomes various challenges, delivering a delightful blend of wit-filled entertainment and touching sentimentalism. Set in Sydney, the main plotline follows triplets Cat, Gemma, and Lyn Kettle, individually wrestling with their life struggles.

Cat with her adultery in her marriage, Lyn with her hysteria attacks despite her detailed lists, and Gemma with her constant fear of commitment while steering a potentially transformative association—this novel is a roller-coaster round of emotional affairs. In conclusion, an unexpected event marks the novel's narrative apex during the sisters' 34th birthday celebrations.

Price: $8.61(Amazon)

2) The Last Anniversary (2006)

Revolving around the lives of Sophie Honeywell and Thomas Gordon, once an ideal couple, turned bitter towards each other when Sophie rejected Thomas' proposal, leaving him heartbroken. A year later, Thomas is married to a travel agent, while Sophie, still a spinster, ponders whether she made the correct decision.

The family of Sophie's ex-boyfriend surrounds her constantly as she prepares to inherit Thomas's aunt's home on Scribbly Gum Island. Keeping their seemingly perfect lives to one side, Sophie starts unveiling shocking secrets that Thomas' clan members have been hiding.

Price: $10.99 (Amazon)

3) What Alice Forgot (2010)

Strange as it may sound, Alice Love, after awakening in a hospital, believes that she is a happy-souled 29-year-old married woman who is expecting her first child!

She soon uncovers that she is a 39-year-old divorced female with three children. Alice, once out of the infirmary, embarks on a journey to untangle several mysterious knots from the past 10 years, which she fails to recollect and adjust to her new existence.

Price: $9.98 (Amazon)

4) The Hypnotist’s Love Story (2011)

A hypnotherapist by profession, Ellen O’Ferrel settled in Australia, and dating Patrick got her the shock of her life! Patrick, a widower and single father, soon admits that his ex-girlfriend Saskia is stalking him.

Knowing the same, O'Ferrell starts unraveling the detailed information about this mystifying woman, only to discover that Saskia is one of her patients. Unexpectedly, Ellen finds herself in a position that mixes her private and professional lives in alarming ways.

Price: $9.69 (Amazon)

5) The Husband’s Secret (2013)

The seemingly perfect life of Cecilia Fitzpatrick takes a sensationalistic turn when she locates a note from her spouse that was meant to be opened after his death. This disclosure disentangles a horrid secret, forever entangling her fate with two other females: Tess O’Leary, a new 'mom in town,' and Rachel Crowley, the school secretary.

Price: $7.42 (Amazon)

6) Big Little Lies (2014)

Once Jane carries her son Ziggy to his Pirriwee Public School kindergarten's first day, she encounters Madeline, the most-favored mom in town. Subsequently, that day, Ziggy is blamed for mocking another student, rendering a ridge among the mothers at the school. As mysteries unravel during a body discovery at the academy's Trivia Night, making it a compelling read for fans of the show.

Owing to some differences between the original novel and the HBO TV series Liane Moriarty's, this sixth novel has been a hit amongst many avid readers.

Price: $9.76 (Amazon)

7) Truly Madly Guilty (2016)

The seventh novel of Liane Moriarty's books is famous for its witty humor, vibrant characters, and honest portrayal of suburban lives. Emphasizing the barbecue scenario, which is mostly relatable to anyone, anywhere, the author excels at crafting characters with secret depths.

Truly Madly Guilty, being no exception, uses Moriarty's writing skills, in this recent book, she unravels the vivid incidents of two childhood friends, Clementine and Erika. They attend a barbecue with their partners but soon get entangled in a troubling incident unfolding at the gathering, revealing their most profound mysteries and permanently changing their lives.

Price: $10.51 (Amazon)

With the unique ability to interweave suspense and emotional depth, Liane Moriarty's books persist in charming audiences with each new release. With seven of Liane Moriarty's books of all time, her fan followers should be ready to lose themselves in some amazing storytelling and juicy plot twists.