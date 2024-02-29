8 Best places to travel in March 2024 

As the cold and shivers of the beginning of the year gradually fade away, there are varied places to travel in March 2024. Emerging as a delightful time for travel, and enlivened with the earth in a state of happiness and bloom and the temperatures being moderate, March presents an ideal opportunity to explore new destinations. Instead of idling at home, this beautiful month offers a chance to embrace fresh hopes and aspirations.

It is a time for most avid travelers to pack their bags and explore the incredible places that glorify the corners of the world. Right from reflecting on their past experiences and striving to become better individuals, the varied places to travel in March 2024 ultimately enrich their lives with blissful moments.

From historic Rome to colonial Peru: The top 8 places to travel in March 2024

March 2024, knocking on the doors of many avid travelers, comes with astounding alternatives, eye-catching beauties, and a reel full of colorful memories. To make a traveler's dream a success, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of eight top places to travel in March 2024 and quench their wanderlust thirst!

Rome: Italy

Crete: Greece

Barcelona: Spain

Marrakech: Morocco

Istanbul: Turkey

Siem Reap: Cambodia

Bermuda: British Overseas Territory

Lima: Peru

1) Rome: Italy

Bidding adieu to winter, as the days get longer, Roman monuments bask in the sunlight—a treat to the viewer's eyes! March is the best season to visit Rome; right from Sunday shopping at the Porta Portese flea market to bungee jumping from St. Peter’s Basilica, the Roman city has a lot in store for adventurers.

Further, this month being the Easter month, many Christians gather here to celebrate

Nearest airport: Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino International Airport in Rome

Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino International Airport in Rome Places of interest: Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, Trevi Fountain, Roman Forum

Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, Trevi Fountain, Roman Forum Where to stay: Hotel Des Artistes, Radisson Blu es. Hotel Rome, Hotel Capannelle, Hotel Rimini Roma Termini

Hotel Des Artistes, Radisson Blu es. Hotel Rome, Hotel Capannelle, Hotel Rimini Roma Termini Recreational activities: Gondola ride in Venice, road trips near Amalfi Coast, seeing the Colosseum in Rome

Gondola ride in Venice, road trips near Amalfi Coast, seeing the Colosseum in Rome Local bistros and cafes: CiPASSO Vineria-Bistrot, Ristorante Ad Hoc

CiPASSO Vineria-Bistrot, Ristorante Ad Hoc Local currency: Euro

Euro Local language: Italian

2) Crete: Greece

A place to etch memories, Crete, in Greece, has a lot of unsolved history in store for travelers worldwide. Once here, travelers can witness more than 2,000 varied kinds of vegetation blossoming in March, while the place is thriving with life.

Known to be an ancient capital of Greece, this mystic place has secret codes from the time of Theseus, intriguing visitors with glimpses of enigmatic castles and promenades, or thrilling safaris—the options are unlimited.

Nearest airport: Athens International Airport, followed by a ferry ride from Piraeus Port

Athens International Airport, followed by a ferry ride from Piraeus Port Places of interest: Heraklion, Palace of Knossos, Chania lighthouse, Venetian Harbor, Rethimno, Knossos

Heraklion, Palace of Knossos, Chania lighthouse, Venetian Harbor, Rethimno, Knossos Where to stay: Lato Boutique Hotel, Heliotrope Apartments, Omiros Boutique Hotel, Kumba Hostel

Lato Boutique Hotel, Heliotrope Apartments, Omiros Boutique Hotel, Kumba Hostel Local bistros and cafes: Tavern Stelios, Peskesi

Tavern Stelios, Peskesi Recreational activities: Prehistoric village ruins, sightseeing, beach hopping, dining at favorite restaurants and vineyard tours

Prehistoric village ruins, sightseeing, beach hopping, dining at favorite restaurants and vineyard tours Local currency: Euro (EUR)

Euro (EUR) Local language: Greek

3) Barcelona: Spain

Barcelona is not only famous for the ace footballer Lionel Messi, but it is also one of the best places to visit in March, thanks to its myriad of wonderful views and memorials with a silent promise to leave travelers stunned.

With a special event like the “Gaudi Tour" taking place in March, this famous tour includes visits to the Sagrada Familia, the Casa Batllo, and La Pedrera. These are some of the most famous places of interest, apart from the local flea market and happening nightlife.

Nearest airport: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport Places of interest: La Sagrada Familia, Montjuïc, Plaça de Catalunya, Park Güell

La Sagrada Familia, Montjuïc, Plaça de Catalunya, Park Güell Where to stay: Bruc & Bruc, Hotel Catalonia Park Güell, Safestay Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia

Bruc & Bruc, Hotel Catalonia Park Güell, Safestay Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Recreational activities: Photography, Sightseeing, Museum tours

Photography, Sightseeing, Museum tours Local bistros and cafes: Disfrutar Barcelona, Santa Rita Experience

Disfrutar Barcelona, Santa Rita Experience Local currency: Euro (EUR)

Euro (EUR) Local language: Catalan, Spanish

4) Marrakech: Morocco

Mid-March is the best time of the year to visit Morocco's Marrakech, famous for its distinctive cultural diversity. Once here, a traveler's soul can take a deep dive into the mesmerizing Jemaa el-Fna Square, a major place and market area with hidden histories dating back 1,000 years. They can shop in souks, the traditional marketplaces, for traditional mementos, local attire, and dry fruits.

And not to overlook the majestic palaces and museums that smell of the intriguing past—a true insight into the world of history.

Nearest airport: Marrakech Menara Airport

Marrakech Menara Airport Places of interest: Jama El f’na Market, Jardin Majorelle, Bahia Palace, Koutoubia

Jama El f’na Market, Jardin Majorelle, Bahia Palace, Koutoubia Where to stay: Hotel Sofitel Marrakech Lounge and Spa, Riad Kasbah, Hotel ibis Marrakech Palmeraie, Rodamon Riad Marrakech

Hotel Sofitel Marrakech Lounge and Spa, Riad Kasbah, Hotel ibis Marrakech Palmeraie, Rodamon Riad Marrakech Recreational activities: Visit tourist spots, create memories, and eat at well-known eateries

Visit tourist spots, create memories, and eat at well-known eateries Local bistros and cafes: The Red House, Corner Cafe

The Red House, Corner Cafe Local currency: Moroccan Dirham (MAD)

Moroccan Dirham (MAD) Local language: Arabic, Berber

5) Istanbul: Turkey

Famous for Turkish Hammams and Ottoman culture, Istanbul, one of the most beautiful cities in Turkey, attracts many tourists, especially from mid-March to April. The magnificent place, which houses amazing mosques, ensures the tourists taste the world-famous baklava!

An ideal place for non-vegetarian foodies, Istanbul's local cuisine ranges from kebabs to mezes and all meaty delights. To experience the rich Turkish art and Mevlevi culture, an adventure seeker should never miss out on the Galata Mevlevihanesi and a 500-year-old traditional bath.

For a glimpse of the Ottoman culture, one must make sure to visit Galatasaray Hammam. And for exquisite local items, they can head to the Grand Bazaar in Beyazit.

Nearest airport: Istanbul Atatürk Airport

Istanbul Atatürk Airport Places of interest: Hagia Sophia, The Blue Mosque, Topkapi Palace Museum, Grand Bazaar

Hagia Sophia, The Blue Mosque, Topkapi Palace Museum, Grand Bazaar Where to stay: Istanbul Royal Hotel, Aleph Hotel Istanbul, Hotel Terrace Istanbul, Ayasofya Hotel Istanbul

Istanbul Royal Hotel, Aleph Hotel Istanbul, Hotel Terrace Istanbul, Ayasofya Hotel Istanbul Recreational activities: Purchase local apparel, chocolates, and jewelry, and devour the local cuisine

Purchase local apparel, chocolates, and jewelry, and devour the local cuisine Local bistros and cafes: Garden Mezze, Hanzade Terrace Restaurant

Garden Mezze, Hanzade Terrace Restaurant Local currency: Turkish Lira (TRY)

Turkish Lira (TRY) Local language: Turkish, Arabic

6) Siem Reap: Cambodia

Cambodia's Siem Reap, with its preliminary pull, has the Angkor Wat temples, making it an inexpensive March travel destination.

Loaded with amazing tourist attractions worth considering, like the 10th-century Banteay Srei, adventure cycling, authentic hotels, homestays, and guesthouses, travelers can easily steer the town while taking a breath of fresh air amid the floating village home and its fishermen and their families.

And not to forget the Angkor Night Market, famous for its Khmer artwork, handicrafts, and mouth-watering street food.

Nearest airport: Siem Reap International Airport

Siem Reap International Airport Places of interest: Angkor Wat, Bayon, Floating Village, Angkor Night Market

Angkor Wat, Bayon, Floating Village, Angkor Night Market Where to stay: Royal Angkor Resort, Lub d - Cambodia Siem Reap, Asanak D'Angkor Boutique Hotel, Yolo Hostel Siem Reap

Royal Angkor Resort, Lub d - Cambodia Siem Reap, Asanak D'Angkor Boutique Hotel, Yolo Hostel Siem Reap Recreational activities: Sun-basking at the beaches, waterfall visits, sightseeing, witnessing the sunset

Sun-basking at the beaches, waterfall visits, sightseeing, witnessing the sunset Local bistros and cafes: Georges Rhumerie, Ox Club

Georges Rhumerie, Ox Club Local currency: Cambodian Riel

Cambodian Riel Local language: Khmer

7) Bermuda: British Overseas Territory

Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, is an ideal March destination, offering the perfect opportunity for an island escape.

Thanks to its gorgeous powdery pink shores, excellent for sunbathing, and rich marine life, including possibilities for snorkeling and scuba diving, Bermuda is a traveler's paradise in search of relaxation and adventure.

Additionally, the island boasts beautiful natural attractions like the Crystal Caves and the evergreen Bermuda Railway Trail National Park.

Local Airport: L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda

L.F. Wade International Airport in Bermuda Places of interest: Horseshoe Bay, Royal Naval Dockyard, Crystal Cave, Gibbs Hill Lighthouse

Horseshoe Bay, Royal Naval Dockyard, Crystal Cave, Gibbs Hill Lighthouse Where to Stay: Elbow Beach Resort Bermuda, The Reefs Resort & Club, Coco Reef Resort Bermuda, Rosewood Bermuda

Elbow Beach Resort Bermuda, The Reefs Resort & Club, Coco Reef Resort Bermuda, Rosewood Bermuda Recreational activities: Beach relaxation; Bermuda Aquarium visit

Beach relaxation; Bermuda Aquarium visit Local bistros and cafes: Waterlot Inn, Devil’s Isle Cafe

Waterlot Inn, Devil’s Isle Cafe Local currency: Bermudian Dollar (BMD)

Bermudian Dollar (BMD) Local language: English

8) Lima: Peru

Lima, Peru's capital, a historic colonial city, is a sought-after summer holiday destination, particularly for wanderers from South America. December to February being the peak months owing to the wonderful climate, Lima is considered one of the leading places to visit in March globally.

During this time of the year, the climate stays cordial, the crowds thin out, and hotel costs drop, making it an ideal time to visit. Lima has a lively nightlife and affordable food costs. Its famous museums, like Museo Larco with its pre-Columbian art exhibits, and Museo de la Nación, showcasing antiques from Peru's ancient cultures, are must-see attractions.

Memorable landmarks like Plaza de Armas and a 16th-century cathedral add to the city's charisma.

Nearest airport: Jorge Chavez International Airport with a short taxi or bus ride to Lima.

Jorge Chavez International Airport with a short taxi or bus ride to Lima. Places of interest: Plaza De Armas De Lima, Larco Museum, Huaca Pucllana, Basílica y Convento de San Francisco de Lima

Plaza De Armas De Lima, Larco Museum, Huaca Pucllana, Basílica y Convento de San Francisco de Lima Where to Stay: Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, Sheraton Lima Hotel & Convention Center, Meliá Lima, Ibis Larco Miraflores

Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center, Sheraton Lima Hotel & Convention Center, Meliá Lima, Ibis Larco Miraflores Recreational activities: Lima Walking Tour, enjoying traditional cuisine

Lima Walking Tour, enjoying traditional cuisine Local bistros and cafes: Cafe Museo Larco, Central Restaurante

Cafe Museo Larco, Central Restaurante Local currency: Peruvian Sol

Peruvian Sol Local language: Spanish

Without wasting much time, a traveler can pack their bags and start exploring these eight best places to travel in March 2024. These best places to travel ought to be hard for a wandering soul to cherry-pick just a single one out of them, owing to all that these whimsical destinations present.