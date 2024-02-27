Balenciaga bags exude an odd beauty synonymous with the luxury fashion house. Balenciaga is renowned for creating products with bold silhouettes and innovative designs, which is also reflected in their bag designs.

With their unwavering commitment to pushing traditional boundaries, the brand has carved a niche in the global fashion industry. Balenciaga bags are more than mere accessories; they transcend their use as utilities to become cultural icons, a medium for individuality and personal expression. This carefully curated list unveils the best Balenciaga bags to avail of in 2024.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer's opinion only.

8 Best Balenciaga bags to avail in 2024

1. Neo Cagole City handbag

The Neo Cagole City handbag (Image via Balenciaga)

City bags are some of the most iconic Balenciaga creations. Released in 2001, city bags quickly became synonymous with irresistible and edgy fashion. This silhouette from the collection is crafted from washed and frayed blue denim.

The bag features two top handles, a trapezoidal silhouette, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, embedded added silver hardware with rhinestones, and a zip closure with a knotted denim puller.

The bag is sold for $3,500 on the brand's online store.

2. Tortoise Shell Hourglass Small handbag

The Tortoise Shell Hourglass Small handbag (Image via Balenciaga)

The Hourglass collection from Balenciaga is known for delivering fashionable bags in different statement-making colorways. This silhouette from the hourglass series is crafted from tortoise shell printed calfskin in shades of brown.

The designer bag features vintage aesthetics, a top handle, a curvilinear base unique to the collection, aged gold B logo hardware, a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, and a magnet closure.

The bag is sold for $3000 on the brand's online store.

3. Monaco Quilted Medium Chainbag

The Monaco Quilted Medium Chainbag (Image via Balenciaga)

The Monaco collection was first released in 2023 as a contemporary iteration of the Maxi bag. This silhouette is made from quilted, thin calfskin. It comes in an airy white hue and features aged silver Monaco BB logo hardware, a shoulder chain strap, cotton canvas lining, an inner pocket, an outside front pocket, and a flap closure.

The Balenciaga bag is sold for $3,250 on the brand's online store.

4. Ville Small handbag

The Ville Small handbag (Image via Balenciaga)

The Ville collection features bags that exude a designer aesthetic with the unique touch of Balenciaga. This Ville collection silhouette is made from BB monogram-coated canvas.

The Balenciaga bag comes in a beige hue. It features a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, aged gold hardware, two inner pockets, a reinforced bottom panel with brass feet, nappa lambskin lining, and a zip closure.

The bag is sold for $2,190 on the brand's online store.

5. Mary Kate Tote bag

The Mary Kate Tote bag (Image via Balenciaga)

The Mary Kate Tote caters to fashion-forward individuals who lean towards a maxi-sized bag with ample space. This bag is made from soft, smooth calfskin and comes in black.

The Balenciaga bag features two sculpted top handles, added silver hardware, an open top, one inner zipped pocket and a detachable zipped pouch, suede-like fabric lining, and an embossed brand logo at the front.

The bag is sold for $2,790 on the brand's online store.

6. Mandarin Alligator Leather Cable Shopping bag

The Mandarin Alligator Leather Cable Shopping bag (Image via Forzieri)

This bag is modeled in a small size and is crafted from alligator skin. It comes in an orange hue, features two top handles, added gold hardware at the front, and one central compartment with ample space, canvas lining, and zip closure.

The Balenciaga bag is sold for $12,180 on the Forzieri online store.

7. Gary Alligator and Leather Top Handle bag

The Gary Alligator and Leather Top Handle bag (Image via Forzieri)

This bag comes in an eye-catching design. Crafted from alligator and calf leather, this Balenciaga bag is presented in a cement grey color. It features two top sculpted handles, aged silver hardware, two main compartments, a front compartment with flap closure, and a square silhouette.

The bag is sold for $8,539 on the Forzieri online store.

8. Croco Leather Small bag

The Croco Leather Small bag (Image via Forzieri)

This Balenciaga bag features a unique design and is crafted from alligator leather. The bag comes in bright pink and features an adjustable shoulder strap, shiny gold hardware, canvas lining, one main compartment with ample space, a zip closure, and an additional front flap for more security.

The bag is sold for $9,640 on the Forzieri online store.

Balenciaga bags are lined with edginess and luxury and make great additions to your collection.