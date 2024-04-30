6 Athlete-owned restaurants to try in 2024

Athlete-owned restaurants are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, attracting fans who appreciate both sports and fine dining. From career-inspired menu items to wall art, these restaurants allow you to sample famous players' culinary favorites while also serving as shrines for fans, making each meal unforgettable.

By going into the restaurant business, athletes can explore their love of food and cooking and build their brand outside of the realm of sports. This transition lets them connect with fans off the pitch and leave a legacy beyond sports. Each of the following seven restaurants owned by athletes provides a distinct insight into the lives and professional efforts of a globally renowned athlete.

1) Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine in New York City

Clyde Frazier, the NBA legend, shifted his new journey from the court to the commentary booth, captivating basketball fans worldwide with his insightful analysis.

For those who want to have a one-of-a-kind place to enjoy sports, food, and theater, Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine in New York City can be a great choice.

This athlete-owned restaurant has a basketball area where people can shoot hoops. It was named after a famous New York Knicks player. The menu changes frequently, so everyone can enjoy a variety of meals.

2) Usain Bolt's Tracks and Records at Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt captivated the world by winning multiple Olympic and World Championship titles. The 37-year-old global icon's Tracks and Records restaurant, established in 2011, allows fans to experience the lively culture of Jamaica.

This athlete-owned restaurant also has a bar and a famous club called Fiction. For a unique Jamaican eating experience, it blurs the lines between a casual restaurant and a sports bar and club.

3) Billy Sims BBQ in various locations, in the USA

Billy Sims, a former NFL running back, was renowned for his skill and agility. He was the 1980 Detroit Lions' Rookie of the Year and popularly known by fans for his dynamic running style.

Established in 2004 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this BBQ chain reflects Sims' passion for authentic and flavorful food. Known for its delicious barbecue offerings, Billy Sims BBQ has earned recognition as one of the best barbecue chains in the USA, with locations in several states.

4) Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant in La Quinta, California

American professional golfer Arnold Palmer won seven major championships and captivated millions with his charisma, sportsmanship, and pioneering spirit.

Palmer’s restaurant provides a comprehensive dining experience that includes Arnie’s Pub and a spacious patio. Opened in 2004, the restaurant serves a variety of dishes, including Palmer’s famous iced tea and lemonade.

This athlete-owned restaurant is decorated with memorabilia from Palmer’s illustrious golfing career, making it a must-visit for golf fans.

5) Yao Restaurant & Bar owned by Yao Ming in Houston

Yao Restaurant & Bar, owned by former Houston Rockets player Yao Ming and his wife, ranked 19th on The Daily Meal's 25 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants.

Along with local restaurant owners, Yao Ming and his wife established this large restaurant with decor influenced by contemporary China. With a focus on Chinese cuisines, Yao Restaurant & Bar serves lettuce wraps, Peking dumplings, and Kung Pao chicken, among other sumptuous dishes.

6) Shula’s Steak House in various locations, in the USA

Don Shula was a football legend who led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history in 1972. With over 30 years of coaching experience, he was an icon of the sports coaching fraternity.

The legendary NFL coach founded Shula's Steak House, known for its premium steaks and upscale atmosphere, in 1989. This athlete-owned restaurant later expanded nationwide while maintaining Shula's professional standards.

These athlete-owned restaurants, ranging from Don Shula's Shula's Steak House to Clyde Frazier's Wine and Dine, are ideal for sports fans and foodies alike.