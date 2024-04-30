Adidas adds NFL players Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Legette to their ambassador roster

NFL players Rome Odunze, Michael Penix Jr., Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Legette have been officially signed to Adidas' roster of professional athletes. Announced ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, these four rookies are set to bring their talents and collegiate successes to the brand.

Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, highlighted their promising potential following standout performances on their respective college teams. Their inclusion in the brand reinforces Adidas' commitment to nurturing young talent and remaining at the forefront of sports innovation and sponsorship.

Odunze and Penix, the first NIL football players to represent Adidas, have now made the switch to a professional partnership. Since October 2023, their association with Adidas has encompassed notable achievements, including steering the University of Washington to the National Championship.

Adidas announces new NFL players to their ambassador roster

This time, Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Legette are also making notable entries into the Adidas family. With remarkable numbers like 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in Texas, Mitchell established himself as a skilled player.

Similarly, Legette recorded over 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns, which earned him a spot in the Biletnikoff Award Semifinals. Their collegiate successes have laid a strong foundation for their future professional aspirations with Adidas.

As the Adidas' official website states,

"Adonai Mitchell joins the adidas family following a monumental season in Austin, including 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. Prior to the 2023-24 season, Mitchell boasted 38 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Athens, GA, helping the team reach back-to-back National Championships."

Drafted at No. 9 by the Chicago Bears, Odunze’s recent season was remarkable, setting a program record with 1,640 receiving yards. As an NFL player, his performance earned him a spot as a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2023 and a consensus first-team All-American title.

Penix Jr. was the 2023 Maxwell Award winner and the best quarterback in the country, throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 scores. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy due to his leadership on and off the field.

Speaking about the connection with Adidas, Penix Jr. said,

“This past year myself and Rome Odunze became the first NIL athletes for adidas football, giving us the opportunity to build deep relationships with the entire adidas team. adidas has been by my side for my entire football journey so it’s only right that we continue this journey together.”

These NFL players are now part of a prestigious group of Adidas ambassadors that includes Patrick Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, David Njoku, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, and Jordan Addison.

A brief history of Adidas

Adidas has been around since 1949 and is now a big player in the sportswear market all over the world. Known for being innovative in sports technology and design, Adidas sponsors many athletes in several sports and seeks novel ways to boost performance. It is for this dedication that the German brand is now a big player in working with and endorsing athletes.

By adding these four NFL players to its roster, Adidas has demonstrated its commitment to the sports sector and its strategic approach to athlete sponsorships. It ensures the brand stays connected to the changing dynamics of American football while also assisting the professional development of these up-and-coming talents.

As these NFL players pursue their careers, their experiences will inspire many people and provide the Adidas brand with a fresh perspective, indicating an exciting future for both the athletes and the company.