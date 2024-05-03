"Can't wait to try it"— Fans excited as Lionel Messi reveals the launch of his hydration drink in partnership with Mark Anthony Brands

Joining a list of his contemporaries in the athlete-owned beverage industry, Lionel Messi recently announced the launch of his hydration drink in collaboration with the brand behind the popular White Claw hard seltzer, Mark Anthony Brands.

Announcing the same on Instagram on May 02, 2024, Lionel Messi posted a video showcasing him and his wife visiting the factory where the hydration drink is being made and interacting with the staff. Fans of the Argentinian football player have always supported Messi on and off the field.

According to the video, the hydration drink will be available on June 14, 2024.

They were escalated at the announcement and took to the comment section of Messi's Instagram post to congratulate and praise the footballer. One of the comments showcased excitement at the news which stated:

"Can’t wait to try it 🔥👏"

Fans of the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner were quick to take to the comment section and complimented Mess's new endeavor by using phrases like:

"Entrepreneur Messi era has begun"

Lionel Messi's hydration drink: More details explored

In the Instagram announcement for his new drink, Messi stated that his team has been working hard at preparing for the launch of the new hydration drink. He mentioned:

“Because hydration is so important for everyone and we want to make sure we get it right. We’ve just returned from the facility where we checked in on our progress, and learned exactly how my next-generation hydration drink is being made.”

Additionally, in a press release, Messi stated:

“I’m so excited about this, I’m invested as an owner. I’ve never done anything like this before.”

According to portals like Bevnet, the news of Lionel Messi’s investment in a hydration drink has come during the time of the football player’s retirement rumors making the rounds.

When it comes to food and beverages, Messi has promoted brands like Gatorade, Budweiser, and Lays. However, the partnership with Mark Anthony Brands involves Lionel Messi as an investor and stakeholder instead of a face for brand endorsement.

While the name and other details of the hydration drink have not been announced yet, according to the Diario AS portal, the drink is set to launch this summer and will be available exclusively in Canada and the United States initially.

Details on other brands owned by Lionel Messi

Apart from the newly announced hydration drink collaboration with Mark Anthony Brands. Messi has invested in brands like:

The Messi Store: Retailing products like hoodies, t-shirts, and kids' wear, the Messi store is the official premium lifestyle brand owned by the Argentinian footballer.

MiM chain of hotels: MiM has multiple hotels spanning Majorca, Ibiza, Andorra, and more. The chain of hotels is operated alongside the Majestic Hotel Group with MiM Andorra being the group's first five-star hotel.

Play Time Sports-Tech: An amalgamation of technology with football, Messi invested in Play Time Sports-Tech HoldCo LLC to invest in soccer teams, as well as finance soccer technology firms.

While the hydration drink is a new entrepreneurial venture for the Argentinian footballer, Messi also collaborated with the Casa Bianchi wineries to launch a collection of one white and two red wines under the brand name LEO.