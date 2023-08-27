One Piece chapter 1091 early spoilers confirm Luffy and Zoro's opponents

One Piece chapter 1091's spoiler cycle seems to have begun earlier than expected, with popular Twitter leakers Pewpiece and Abdullah San confirming the opponents that Luffy and Zoro will face in this upcoming chapter. The opponents they face are currently among the strongest characters in the series.

The early spoilers for One Piece chapter 1091 confirm that Luffy and Zoro will fight against Admiral Kizaru and Rob Lucci, respectively, in the new chapter. Thus, the stage has been set for one of the most hyped rematches of the series, where Luffy will square up against Admiral Kizaru and Zoro will take on Lucci.

One Piece chapter 1091 spoilers confirm Luffy vs Kizaru and Zoro vs Lucci

The hints and early spoilers for One Piece chapter 1091 have generated massive hype among fans. Early spoilers revealed by popular Twitter leakers Abdullah San and Pewpiece confirm that the upcoming chapter will see Luffy and Zoro fight with Admiral Kizaru and Rob Lucci, respectively.

In previous chapters of the manga, Lucci was outclassed by Gear 5 Luffy in every way possible, making his match-up with Zoro a wiser decision. On the other hand, Kizaru, who is an Admiral, is the perfect opponent to fight Yonko Luffy as fans will finally be able to see how an Admiral sizes up against an Emperor of the Sea who is currently in his prime.

A popular Twitter leaker, Redon, has also shared a vague hint with a tweet that reads:

"Better, Faster, Stronger..."

It is important to note that Redon is a Luffy fan. This suggests that in his tweet, he is likely discussing Luffy being a better, faster, and stronger fighter. Now that it has been confirmed that the Captain of the Straw Hats will be facing off against Kizaru, this hint could allude to what the Admiral is contemplating while battling Luffy.

Additionally, leakers Abdullah San and Pewpiece have stated that the upcoming chapter is intense and will feature what fans have been waiting to see, which is Luffy and Zoro fighting Kizaru and Lucci, respectively.

These hints and early spoilers have increased the expectations fans have from the upcoming chapter, with a majority hoping the chapter will focus mainly on the battle between Luffy and Kizaru and Zoro and Lucci. However, before fighting against Luffy, Kizaru will have to defeat Sentomaru and his Mark III Pacifistas.

Thus, One Piece chapter 1091 will be action-packed and will see some of the biggest characters squaring up against one another. Netizens are excited to see Luffy make Kizaru regret what he did to the Straw Hats in Sabaody, and to witness Zoro take revenge on Lucci for what he did to Robin in Enies Lobby.

A major portion of the fandom believes that Luffy will obliterate Kizaru and Zoro will defeat Lucci, just as he did with King.

The stage has been set for Luffy and Zoro to take revenge on two of their biggest enemies and demonstrate the power of a Yonko crew. It'll be interesting to see how the events of One Piece chapter 1091 pan out.

The chapter is set to release on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12 am JST.

