Drake continued his Lollapalooza fiasco this year, canceling his performance in Brazil just hours before his scheduled headlining set on March 26, 2023, due to production issues, according to the organizers.

American DJ Skrillex performed the headlining set as a last-minute replacement for the Canadian rapper at Lollapalooza Brasil. In a post on the festival's official Instagram page, the organizers announced that refunds would be provided for the tickets.

While the official word is that the concert was canceled due to production issues, the rapper was spotted at a strip club celebrating 50 Cent's birthday.

Drake reportedly forgoes Lollapalooza for birthday party

The Canadian rapper canceled his Lollapalooza Brazil performance while at a birthday party for rapper 50 Cent, held at the Booby Trap On The River strip club in Miami on the night of March 25, 2023.

The cancelation came just after the rapper's short performance in Lollapalooza Argentina, which caused widespread outrage among his audience. Drake started his set late and performed for only half the duration of the expected 90 minute performance. He also prevented the organizers from live-streaming the event.

The rapper's performance in Lollapalooza Chile was similarly short, but the audience there was more appreciative of the set he performed. Drake has also previously postponed his performance at the Apollo Theater in Toronto three times, before eventually going forward with it on January 22, 2023.

Drake has a history of controversies throughout his career

The rapper has been caught up in a number of controversies throughout his career, starting with the prominent case of Ericka Lee and her allegations against the rapper.

In 2012, Ericka Lee filed a lawsuit in which she claimed that she was the rapper's ex-girlfriend and that the female voice he had used in the song Marvin's Room belonged to her. After a year of legal back-and-forth, the lawsuit ended with an out-of-court settlement in 2013.

The 2012 lawsuit was followed by another one in 2014 filed by the estate of jazz musician Jimmy Smith. The lawsuit was for sampling the 1982 single Jimmy Smith Rap, and the estate demanded $300,000 in compensation. The lawsuit was ruled in favor of the One Dance rapper in 2017.

In 2014, Rapper Rappin' 4-Tay filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Freestyle rapper, claiming the latter had misued his lyrics while working in collaboration with YG on the song Who Do You Love? and seeking $100,000 as damages. Drake paid Rappin' 4-Tay the full amount in the same year.

In 2022, the rapper was detained by the Swedish Police in Stockholm, Sweden, for allegedly carrying drugs as well as marijuana. The rapper shared a letter from the police in an Instagram post after his team denied he was detained by the police, seemingly confirming his detention.

Aside from his detention and lawsuits, Drake has also been involved in several high-profile altercations, starting with his feud with Chris Brown in 2012. The rapper and his companions allegedly threw glass bottles at Brown's nightclub, for which the latter criticized him for over a year before appearing with him on a skit and ending the feud.

The rapper was involved in another altercation with rapper Diddy, with the latter punching him outside the LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida. The altercation was allegedly due to Drake's use of an instrumental track for 0 to 100 / The Catch Up, which was allegedly produced by Boi-1da for Diddy.

