WATCH: Fan falls off balcony at Drake Apollo Theatre concert in viral video 

A fan fell off the stage during Drake’s Apollo Theatre concert on Sunday, January 22. The God’s Plan singer paused his show in the middle of the set when the incident occurred. Drizzy, as the artist is popularly called, was about to perform with rapper 21 Savage when a fan fell off the mezzanine balcony of the second floor into the orchestra pit.

Soon after the fan fell, a crew member informed Drake about the incident, which led the artist to quickly pause the concert. Addressing the audience, the Trust Issues rapper said:

"Just gotta make sure somebody's OK.”

Fan who fell off balcony during Drake’s concert did not suffer major injuries

Following the announcement by the rapper, the venue’s lights were turned on, with security guards rushing to assist the victim. As per Insider, the venue announced that nobody was injured, and the concert resumed soon after. The publication quoted a man at the venue as announcing:

"Everybody is absolutely OK. They are being checked on. Nobody's hurt. But I got even better news for you. We're at the Apollo so the show must go on."

Drake also apologized to his fans at the end of the show and thanked them for keeping their energy high throughout the night. Speaking to the audience, he said,

"This crowd is an absolute 10 out of 10. I'm so happy with tonight. We apologize for the delays and all that sh*t, but thank you.”

In videos shared online, Drake’s fan can be seen falling off a balcony. While the artist was initially unaware of the fall, he later acknowledged the incident with 21 Savage on stage and informed his audience of the same. In a separate video, the injured fan can be seen walking away, with support from a crew member.

𝐖𝖎𝖗𝖏𝖎𝖑 @Wirjil Drake paused his show at the Apollo after a fan fell from the balcony. This is so horrific.



Drake paused his show at the Apollo after a fan fell from the balcony. This is so horrific. https://t.co/5S6i3f0Cb0

Drake was performing a career-spanning set featuring 40 songs, some of which were his biggest hits including Started From The Bottom and Jimmy Cooks. The Apollo concerts were initially supposed to take place last year, but were postponed twice, initially due to Migos rapper Takeoff’s death and then due to production issues.

The concert featured special appearances from 21 Savage, The Diplomats, and Dipset.

Thanking his fans for the wait, Drake said:

“I wanted to make this a show about gratitude. This was a little story that we put together, my deep love for my family, for my dear friends and for each and every one of you that have been supporting me for a long time. We don’t need to say how long, it’s gonna make it sound like we’re all getting old.”

He further added, noting:

“I wanted to express how deeply grateful we are to be in this position. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the last few years, really realizing the type of lightning strike that this run has been. And it’s really got kind of something to do with me, but it’s got everything to do with us, because I just feel like we’ve been relating to each other for so long.”

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage, who collaborated on their recent album Her Loss, are speculated to hit the road this summer. Leaks and rumors shared online hint that the tour will be titled "It’s All A Blur," and will kick off on May 26. The leaked schedule also features cities including Chicago, Detroit, Glendale, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Inglewood, and Las Vegas, among others.

Poll : 0 votes