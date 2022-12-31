Why is Prime Energy drink so popular? Ingredients explored as wild Aldi video leaves internet perplexed

Aldi stores in the UK were left in total chaos when shoppers lined up to get YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Energy drink that went on sale on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Prime is the brainchild of on-court boxing rivals Logan Paul and JJ Olatunji aka KSI. The drink is created and marketed through their company Prime Hydration, LLC.

The sports drink, which was first launched in the United States, is promoted as a "naturally flavored beverage." The product's website states that it has zero sugar, 10% coconut water, BCAA's, electrolytes, antioxidants, and Vitamin B with only 25 calories in a 500ml bottle.

The drink seems to be incredibly popular due to it being a collaborative effort of Logan Paul and KSI.

"Absolue carnage in Aldi": Bewildered netizens respond to demand and chaos caused by Prime Energy drink

News of Aldi's promotion brought a mass of shoppers queuing outside for hours just to get their hands on a bottle. Chaotic scenes of people pushing and snatching bottles became a common site.

A Twitter user Mark Hall, @markbenhall, uploaded a video at a local Aldi store showing the "absolute carnage."

Mark's tweet went viral with over 26 million views and 21 thousand likes. Since then, many Twitteratis have shared their responses to the fruit-flavored energy drink with the hashtag, #Prime.

They questioned the obsession of people, especially the younger generation with Prime. Some even commented that they did not like the taste. Others pointed out that it was too expensive for what is essentially just "flavored water."

A few comments which spoke about patrons buying Prime and then selling it on platforms Facebook Marketplace for 10 times the original price.

Here are some tweets seen talking about Prime Energy drink.

Lisa Keogh @keogh1992x

My oldest bought a bottle a few weeks ago and it was putrid? Why is it so special? Serious question I’ve seen all the mad ques for a bottle of Prime, what is the fascination?My oldest bought a bottle a few weeks ago and it was putrid? Why is it so special? Serious question #Prime I’ve seen all the mad ques for a bottle of Prime, what is the fascination? My oldest bought a bottle a few weeks ago and it was putrid? Why is it so special? Serious question #Prime

Darren Onyejekwe @DarrenOnyejekwe Can someone explain why people are going mad for this #Prime drink? Can someone explain why people are going mad for this #Prime drink?

Kel 💁🏻‍♀️ @Kels__Tweets

Some guy on here is selling it at £11 a bottle

£11 f**king quid for some flavoured water 🤡 Someone explain to me What is this #Prime thing people are on about?Some guy on here is selling it at £11 a bottle£11 f**king quid for some flavoured water 🤡 Someone explain to me What is this #Prime thing people are on about? Some guy on here is selling it at £11 a bottle 😂£11 f**king quid for some flavoured water 🤡

Daniel Callaghan @Mr_D_Callaghan #Prime “Dad Goal” dreams…my son no longer has to live on a ‘cap full’ from mates in the playground! “Dad Goal” dreams…my son no longer has to live on a ‘cap full’ from mates in the playground! 😂 #Prime https://t.co/ItP37Akme9

Hazel Lim @byhazellim I am glad I am too old (and my kids too young) to join in this #Prime carnage. 🤔 I am glad I am too old (and my kids too young) to join in this #Prime carnage. 🤔

Thomas Stockton @ThomasStockto97 🤦🏻‍♂️ #aldi #uk To whoever’s battled some 12 year old in Aldi for your bottle of Prime, I hope it was worth it🤦🏻‍♂️ #prime To whoever’s battled some 12 year old in Aldi for your bottle of Prime, I hope it was worth it 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️ #prime #aldi #uk

Enlothien @JudithDahmen

#Prime @jasonnichols71 If they are clever, they won't drink it but sell it for 10x the price because apparently, people are willing to pay that much. 🤦‍♀️🙄 @jasonnichols71 If they are clever, they won't drink it but sell it for 10x the price because apparently, people are willing to pay that much. 🤦‍♀️🙄#Prime

Steve Patrick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @SPQPR1 Someone enlighten me about this #prime drink please. What's the big deal. Never heard of it until today 🤷‍♂️ Someone enlighten me about this #prime drink please. What's the big deal. Never heard of it until today 🤷‍♂️

More about Prime Energy and the Aldi fiasco

The Prime Hydration product is available in limited sales within the United Kingdom at Aldi for a "Special Buy" sale. With hundreds of people lining up and limited stock availability, some stores ran out of the drink just 30 minutes into the opening of the store. Other stores restricted the sale to three (in some stores one) bottles per customer.

A spokesperson from Aldi stated:

"We're sorry that some customers were unable to get their hands on this product, however, demand has been extremely high. We limited purchases to one of each variant per customer so that as many customers as possible had a chance to buy it."

The fruit-flavored Prime Energy drink comes in seven flavors: Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, and Orange.

Many believe the reason behind the mass hysteria of just grabbing a bottle is its marketing and promotion by the two former rivals and social media influencers Logan Paul and KSI. The website for the drink gives a brief about Prime Hydration:

"We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function."

The duo have their own YouTube channels and a combined following of 63 million subscribers. Their massive social media presence sparked a viral obsession amongst their legion of followers Prime Energy drink.

