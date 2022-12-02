Which items are eligible for a price cut at Aldi? List explored

Aldi has announced price reductions on everyday staples including cheese, bagels, and seasonal necessities. All 2,200 of the retailer's locations across 38 states offer discounts.
Americans are currently striving to conserve money while taking part in holiday celebrations, so the pricing strategy is timely.
Scott Patton, VP of National Buying, said in a statement:
“We realize that expenses add up quickly during the holidays, especially when you’re hosting overnight guests or multiple gatherings."
He continued:
With entertaining needs right around the corner, we have reduced prices on foods that are great for pulling together an easy breakfast or charcuterie board to hold friends and family over before the big meal. We want our shoppers to know we are focused on giving them the best possible prices so they can worry less about their grocery bills and focus more on spending time with their loved ones."
A look at items eligible for price cut at Aldi's in December
Numerous low-cost holiday items are included in Aldi's December Finds, which also offer additional savings of up to 30% on some items. Here are some of the items you can expect to find in Aldi this month.
December 7:
- Reggano Christmas Pasta
- Choceur Assorted Chocolate Quinoa Bites
- Benton's Pecan Meltaways Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chip
- Specially Selected Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin
- Specially Selected Truffle Oil
- Cakebites Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites
- Benner Holiday Teas Assorted Varieties
- Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops Assorted Varieties
- Heart to Tail Gingerbread Dog Biscuits
- Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar
- State of Brewing Dry Hopped Sour Ale
- Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend
December 14:
- Specially Selected Fruit or Classic Variety Macarons
- Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts
- Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit
- Kimberley's Bakeshoppe Filled Cupcakes Red Velvet or Vanilla
- Southern Grove Bar Mixes Sweet & Savory or Sweet & Cajun
- Huntington Home Winter Cities Candle
- Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins
December 21:
- Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
- Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps or Hash Brown Style Potato Sticks
- Bremer Chicken Marsala or Chicken Parmigiana
- Specially Selected German Mousse Cake Assorted Varieties
- Deutsche Küche Jaffa Cake
December 28:
- Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Popcorn
- Specially Selected Apple or Cherry Mascarpone Strudel
- Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings Tofu Vegetable or Thai Basil
Additionally, Price reductions on the following products range from $0.10 to $0.50:
- Pork Sausage Roll
- Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls
- Brioche or Maple French Toast Bagels
- Jumbo Flaky Biscuits
- Appleton Farms Breakfast & Biscuit Ham Slices
- Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Hickory Bacon
- Bake Shop Strip Danish
- Italian Dry Cured Meats
- Havarti Cheese
- Cocktail Peanuts
- Gouda or X-Sharp Cracker Cuts
- Appleton Farms Prosciutto
- Savoritz Parmesan Crisps
- Clancy’s Pub Pretzels
About Aldi
Germany's Albrecht Family established the first affordable grocery store in the world in 1961. They debuted their first ALDI location in Iowa 16 years later, in 1976. Today, they have more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, with more than 25,000 workers. The ALDI headquarters is based in Batavia, Illinois.
They hand-pick and curate premium goods for you and your family that are on par with or better than national brands in terms of flavor, quality, and, of course, cost. Additionally, they collaborate with a wide range of regional farmers to provide a variety of in-season, fresh produce, including organic fruits and vegetables.