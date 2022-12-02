Which items are eligible for a price cut at Aldi? List explored

Aldi has announced price reductions on everyday staples including cheese, bagels, and seasonal necessities. All 2,200 of the retailer's locations across 38 states offer discounts.

Americans are currently striving to conserve money while taking part in holiday celebrations, so the pricing strategy is timely.

Scott Patton, VP of National Buying, said in a statement:

“We realize that expenses add up quickly during the holidays, especially when you’re hosting overnight guests or multiple gatherings."

He continued:

With entertaining needs right around the corner, we have reduced prices on foods that are great for pulling together an easy breakfast or charcuterie board to hold friends and family over before the big meal. We want our shoppers to know we are focused on giving them the best possible prices so they can worry less about their grocery bills and focus more on spending time with their loved ones."

A look at items eligible for price cut at Aldi's in December

Numerous low-cost holiday items are included in Aldi's December Finds, which also offer additional savings of up to 30% on some items. Here are some of the items you can expect to find in Aldi this month.

December 7:

Reggano Christmas Pasta

Choceur Assorted Chocolate Quinoa Bites

Benton's Pecan Meltaways Butter Pecan or Chocolate Chip

Specially Selected Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin

Specially Selected Truffle Oil

Cakebites Elf on the Shelf Christmas Cake Bites

Benner Holiday Teas Assorted Varieties

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops Assorted Varieties

Heart to Tail Gingerbread Dog Biscuits

Moser Roth 12 Days of Advent Calendar

State of Brewing Dry Hopped Sour Ale

Dancing Flame Llaima Red Blend

December 14:

Specially Selected Fruit or Classic Variety Macarons

Stan's Donuts Chocolate Peppermint Bark Donuts

Specially Selected Charcuterie Board Kit

Kimberley's Bakeshoppe Filled Cupcakes Red Velvet or Vanilla

Southern Grove Bar Mixes Sweet & Savory or Sweet & Cajun

Huntington Home Winter Cities Candle

Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins

December 21:

Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs

Deutsche Küche Herbs of the Alps or Hash Brown Style Potato Sticks

Bremer Chicken Marsala or Chicken Parmigiana

Specially Selected German Mousse Cake Assorted Varieties

Deutsche Küche Jaffa Cake

December 28:

Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Popcorn

Specially Selected Apple or Cherry Mascarpone Strudel

Earth Grown Vegan Dumplings Tofu Vegetable or Thai Basil

Additionally, Price reductions on the following products range from $0.10 to $0.50:

Pork Sausage Roll

Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls

Brioche or Maple French Toast Bagels

Jumbo Flaky Biscuits

Appleton Farms Breakfast & Biscuit Ham Slices

Appleton Farms Thick Sliced Hickory Bacon

Bake Shop Strip Danish

Italian Dry Cured Meats

Havarti Cheese

Cocktail Peanuts

Gouda or X-Sharp Cracker Cuts

Appleton Farms Prosciutto

Savoritz Parmesan Crisps

Clancy’s Pub Pretzels

About Aldi

Germany's Albrecht Family established the first affordable grocery store in the world in 1961. They debuted their first ALDI location in Iowa 16 years later, in 1976. Today, they have more than 2,000 stores in 36 states, with more than 25,000 workers. The ALDI headquarters is based in Batavia, Illinois.

They hand-pick and curate premium goods for you and your family that are on par with or better than national brands in terms of flavor, quality, and, of course, cost. Additionally, they collaborate with a wide range of regional farmers to provide a variety of in-season, fresh produce, including organic fruits and vegetables.

