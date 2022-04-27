How much do Aldi Metro Rolls cost? Supermarket chain to launch sandwich range which is to compete with Subway

Subway has ruled the sandwich market for years, but it seems like Aldi has set its eyes on the crown. A Subway sandwich is an easy on-the-go meal for many. The food item is greatly enjoyed by daily commuters as it is a no-fuss, filling and healthier option than other fast foods.

The hypermarket chain is ready to launch a new range of Subway sandwich rolls that they claim is 40% cheaper than the sandwich chain. The item will be available in both DIY and pre-prepared versions.

Aldi launches new Subway sandwich range

Aldi already sells sandwich bread identical to Subway, called Metro Rolls, priced at 89p. The product is perfect for DIY sandwiches available in a variety of choices like cheese, herbs, wholegrains, and Italian-style. However, customers who don't wish to go through the fuss of creating their own sandwiches can opt for pre-prepared ones.

The store is launching Subway sandwich dupes on April 27. The item will be sold at the food-to-go counters for easy pickup. Starting at the price of £2.19 ($2.76) the filling-snacks are almost half the price of a regular Subway sandwich. Customers can enjoy these mouthwatering rolls either cold or heated up.

The store is launching three pre-designed rolls that include "Meatball Marinara," "Triple Meaty Feast" and "Steak and Cheese."

The brand's website explanation for these sandwiches read:

"Meatball Marinara Sub Roll is filled with succulent pork and beef meatballs, topped with smoky Monterey Jack cheese slices, all smothered in a tangy and sweet marinara sauce."

The description for the Triple Meaty Feast Sub Roll on the website reads:

"The Triple Meaty Feast Sub Roll is a three-meat-feast of traditional Italian Milano salami seasoned with garlic and spices, smoky pepperoni, sweet succulent slices of honey roasted ham and Monterey Jack cheese slices, topped off with a tangy marinara sauce."

More about the German supermarket chain

Aldi is short for Albrecht Discount and was founded by the Albrecht family in late 1900s. The chain's first store opened in Germany in 1961. The company runs on the notion that "great quality shouldn’t come at a high price; rather, great quality should come with everyday low prices." It is famous for its cheap prices, that is acquired by clever planning.

The store keeps a deposit of 25 cents every time a customer takes a cart. They return the deposit once the customer submits the cart at the exit. This minimizes their service staff, indirectly saving the store money.

They also keep a small variety in selection, opting for bigger discounts, which they claim benefits the customer in the end.

Apart from subway rolls and sandwiches, Aldi has also released dupes for McDonald's wraps and Domino's pizzas.

