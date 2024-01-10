21 Savage's friend and rap colleague, Travis Scott, recently reposted the former's announcement about the American Dream album to this Instagram story. This made fans question whether this was only a friendly gesture or a teaser for Travis's highly speculated appearance on the movie's soundtrack.

American Dream is 21 Savage's first solo project in six years, with his last studio album, I Am > I Was, released back in 2018. Information on the upcoming album's tracklist and potential features have been scarce, with 21 Savage, his label representatives, and the film's producers remaining tight-lipped about the upcoming project.

As a result, fans are left to speculate about who they might hear as featured on the highly anticipated album.

Fan anticipation and excitement for the project have been skyrocketing, with only two days left until the full-length studio album inspired by Savage's biographical film American Dream: The 21 Savage Story releases. American Dream is scheduled to release this Friday, January 12, 2024.

Fans react to Travis Scott reposting 21 Savage's announcement about his upcoming studio album

With only a few cryptic posts by 21 Savage on his Instagram, fans have been intentionally left in the dark about the upcoming project. However, Travis Scott's recent repost of the rapper's announcement about American Dream had fans questioning Travis's speculated appearance on the movie's soundtrack.

Fans took to X to share their opinions and thoughts on Travis's potential feature on the album. Here are some reactions:

RapTV reposted Travis's story on X, which led to more speculations building on fans' existing expectations for the upcoming album.

Everything we know about 21 Savage's American Dream

As stated earlier, the album will arrive this Friday, January 12, via Slaughter Gang and Epic Records. American Dream marks Savage's third solo full-length project since his 2018 release, I Am > I Was. However, the rapper has collaborated on duo projects like Savage Mode 2 with Metro Boomin in 2020 and Drake's Her Loss in 2022.

21 Savage's initial album announcement was followed by childhood pictures of his rap peers and collaborators Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Summer Walker. These posts fueled the ongoing discussion on who the rapper has featured on his upcoming album.

American Dream will be the official soundtrack to 21's autobiographical film American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.

On January 9, 2024, the trailer for the upcoming movie was released as a music video taking the viewers through a montage of events this film will cover. Fans also got their first look at actors Caleb Mclaughlin and Donald Glover portraying a young and older version of the rapper.

The trailer previewed a new track from Savage, which, according to a press release, will be included in the upcoming album. The song starts with a sample of the 1978 hit Wishing on a Star by Rose Royce.

Expand Tweet

Rose Royce's harmonies blend seamlessly with 21 Savage's vocals, where the rapper speaks about his struggles coming up in the rap game, stating:

“How you that n—a when you can’t go where you grew up at?"

Although the film has no official date, the trailer stated "Independence Day" as the day this film will hit theatres. It also stated that music inspired by the film will be available on January 12.

With no apparent news from the rapper or his representatives on any delays, the project seems to be on track to release this Friday. Fans can be assured their speculations regarding who will be featured on this project will be answered soon.