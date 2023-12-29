"Ni**as thought they was gonna get wings": Metro Boomin mocks Pistons fans as team nearly snaps record losing streak vs Celtics

American record producer Metro Boomin gave it to suffering Detroit Pistons fans after Detroit nearly snapped a record losing streak in its road game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The Pistons, who lost 27 straight heading into the showdown, were looking to good to avoid the all-time league record of 28 straight losses before unravelling late on, losing 128-122 in overtime.

They're now tied for the most consecutive losses set by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014-15 season through the early 2015-16 one. Metro Boomin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Detroit’s almost skid-busting effort:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“ni**as thought they was gon get wings”

Expand Tweet

The 28th straight defeat of the Pistons is the longest in-season losing streak in league history.

Detroit was in solid form to start the game, establishing a 19-point cushion, 66-47. Boston, though, started to make their way back at the start of the second half, eventually tying the knot at 82-all at the end of the third canto.

In the fourth, both teams went back-and-forth, fighting to a 108-108 deadlock as regulation time expired.

In the extra period, the teams continued to slug it out until the Celtics took a 116-115 lead with 2:13 remaining, behind Jrue Holiday’s and-1 play. They did not relinquish the lead from there. The loss dropped the Pistons to a 2-29 record.

Cade Cunningham top-scored for Detroit with 31 points, to go along with nine assists. Jaden Ivey had 22 points while Bojan Bogdanovic added 17. The Pistons will look to snap their record losing streak at home to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Pistons coach Williams proud of players’ efforts despite 28th straight loss

Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams is proud of his players’ efforts as they looked to thwart a 28th straight loss against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. They eventually lost in overtime but not before making Boston sweat for the win.

In the post-game press conference, Williams, who is in his first season as Detroit coach, acknowledged that the defeat was stinging, but the effort his players put up can be built on to snap the long losing run.

The Motor City team coach said (via the Associated Press):

“I’m unbelievably proud of the group, the way they bring it. They’ve heard all the stuff about our team, and they just keep bringing it. I know it’s going to pay off.”

He added:

“As bad as they hurt right now, I hurt for them. But I told them: `If we bring that kind of toughness and execution — minus the turnovers — we’re not just going to win one game. We’re going to put something together.’”

Detroit now has a 2-29 record, dead last in the NBA.