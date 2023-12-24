"Give them the golden toilet bowl trophy": NBA fans berate Detroit Pistons as unwanted historic record with 26th straight loss looms

The Detroit Pistons dropped their 26th straight loss against the Brooklyn Nets and tied the NBA record for most consecutive losses in a single season. The brutal downfall of the once-mighty franchise has been the subject of podcasts and debates, and social media is feasting on their woes.

Of course, as it is on social media, there are different takes, from finger-pointing, mocking and just plain making fun of the Pistons' disappointing season.

The Pistons face the Brooklyn Nets again after Christmas, and another Nets win will make them the sole holder of the infamous record. One fan thinks that they are indeed going for the record.

"They def are going for the record. Someone needs to give them the golden toilet bowl trophy," said Danny Dope on X.

Some are even saying that the NBA should relegate them to the NBA G-League, China or even the WNBA.

Then, there is the finger-pointing. Monty Williams signed a huge contract as the team's next head coach this summer, and he has been under fire from the fans.

Tom Gores bought the team back in 2012. Since then, the franchise went from one of the best teams in the league to the worst. He also gets his fair share of criticism, and some want him to sell the team.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores hints changes are coming with GM Troy Weaver's future in murky waters

The Detroit Pistons, enduring a troubling 26-game losing streak, are at a crucial juncture. Owner Tom Gores is dissatisfied with the team's 2-27 record and is hinting at significant changes, raising questions about the future of General Manager Troy Weaver.

“I expect change,” Gores said in a select group of media through a Zoom call. “We expected a lot more. But we have to be real and then there’s some things that hadn’t been working with the makeup of the team. Accountability that has to be held. There might be additions, you know, to staff and all that stuff, but what’s for sure is change is coming.”

Weaver, the basketball official who was prized for forming the OKC Thunder's big three of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant, is facing intensified scrutiny and must navigate a pivotal month ahead.

The franchise's internal challenges, coupled with on-court struggles, will determine the course of the Detroit Pistons and Weaver's tenure.