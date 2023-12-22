"Sell the team": Pistons' 20,491 spectators start berating chants as team slides to 25th loss in a row

The Detroit Pistons suffered their 25th straight loss on Thursday, with their last win coming on Oct. 28. It seems that the franchise that has won three NBA championships and made 11 NBA Conference Finals appearances, has tested its most loyal fans' patience beyond limits.

Detroit's most recent loss came against the Utah Jazz, who were without eight players but still managed to win 119-111, despite Cade Cunningham tallying 28 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Despite the string of losses, 20,491 Pistons fans came to support their team which many believed was a winnable game against the Utah Jazz. The fanbase went home disappointed as the longest losing streak in franchise history continued.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sell the team" chants filled the Little Ceasers Arena and became louder and louder, especially in the last minutes of the fourth quarter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, fans also directed their ire at Pistons GM Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams as "Fire Weaver," "Fire Monty," and "Sell The Team" chants could be heard.

Expand Tweet

The Detroit fans have not heard from Tom Gores or Troy Weaver about their response to the state of the team.

The Detroit Pistons was bought by Tom Gores in 2011 and the team has never won a playoff game since. Time after time, the team struggled to find the culture that former owner Bill Davidson built.

Cade Cunningham dejected after Pistons drop 25th straight game

After coming off his career-high of 43 points, Cade Cunningham gave it all against the Utah Jazz as he registered numbers across the board. In the end, the Pistons lost and the 2021 1st overall pick has blamed himself.

"We had a shot to win it and down the stretch, we weren't solid enough. Me personally, six turnovers, kills us...I didn't keep anyone in front of me today. That kills us. I gotta be better. I'm kinda sick right now," said Cunningham during the post-game press conference.

Jaden Ivey had one of his best games in the 2023-24 season as he got 35 minutes of playing time, with Cunningham's backcourt tandem doing 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Marvin Bagley III also had a commendable night, shooting 10-12 from the field to tally 22 points.

However, the defense did not show up and shooter Bojan Bogdanovic shot 3-of-12 against this former team.

The Detroit Pistons will have four more chances to end the losing streak in December as they are battling the Brooklyn Nets twice from December 23 and 26. They go on the road to take on NBA Eastern Conference leaders Boston Celtics on December 28 and cap off the year with a home game against the Toronto Raptors.